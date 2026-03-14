Nancy Mace Looks So Different In Short-Haired Photos From The 90s

As a politician, Nancy Mace's life and looks are super different from her short-haired military college days, but her battle with self-acceptance at The Citadel occasionally lingered into her later years. While she's clearly happy about being a trailblazer for women at The Citadel Military College, she opened up to Politico about the struggles she faced as the one of the few women at school and the daughter of a commandant.

Being one of four women made Mace feel lonely and a target for bullying by alumni and women who didn't attend her school. As a commandant at the Citadel, Mace's father avoided showing her favoritism by ignoring her, but he finally hugged her during her graduation ceremony. "I don't take it for granted," Mace recalled, adding, "I do recognize and acknowledge that — yes, he does love me, he is proud of me, in that moment, 100 percent, yes ... but that doesn't mean that I feel value." She continued by saying that she never considered herself to be "good enough."

However, her past feeling of being insufficient didn't have a chokehold over every part of her future. Mace used her trauma from sexual misconduct as fuel to protect victims of sexual assault by introducing bills, such as the Stop Voyeurism Act and Sue Voyeurs Act. To promote her bills during a 2025 hearing for the House Oversight Committee, Mace said (via The Hill), "Freedom is not a theory. It is the right to breathe ... I speak not just as a lawmaker, but as a survivor." Unfortunately, she doesn't feel the same about the transgender community, regularly rallying against them with slurs and abuse.