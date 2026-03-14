Meghan McCain Made Her Thoughts On Ozempic Crystal Clear

In an era where so many celebrities look different after using weight-loss drugs, people continue to speculate if there's someone new to add to the list. While some famous people fight off body-shaming Ozempic allegations, others have been told that they should use it. Meghan McCain is sadly one of those who have been given the unsolicited advice to invest in weight-loss drugs — and just two months after giving birth to her first son in 2026, no less. However, McCain used the Internet trolling to share her thoughts on taking Ozempic instead of caving into the pressure.

In an X post, the TV personality and self-described nepo baby said, "Keep the fat comments coming because I'm sorry to disappoint so many of you, I will not be going on any of the ozempic shots despite just having my third child. No judgment to those that do, but I just don't believe in the concept of a magic shot – everything has a price. *I also don't want my face to change." Some fans validated her decision to not use Ozempic to lose weight. McCain's comment about not judging Ozempic users also demonstrated growth from when she dissed Greta Thunberg's hair in 2025, but other X users claimed she judged people who use weight-loss drugs. "Nobody cares what you think or do Meghan," one reply said. "Your thinly veiled judgement on those who use glp's is unwarranted."