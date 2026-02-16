Celebrities Who Can't Stand Nicki Minaj (Especially After Her Trump Obsession)

Nicki Minaj used to be anti-Trump. At least, that's how it appeared during President Donald Trump's first term, when she took to Facebook to decry the controversial politician's immigration policies. She posted a snap of children hauled up in an ICE detention facility, penning, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5."

Fast forward to 2025, however, Minaj feels very differently about the man she so openly criticized in 2018. "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change," per the Independent. She's lavished so much praise on The Donald that one wonders about her agenda. Anyone willing to publicly say "the handsome, dashing" Trump, per Pink News, should arguably be treated with suspicion. Minaj is married to convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty. He also served a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted of manslaughter. It's no secret that Trump's cabinet and social circle are filled with people with rap sheets similar to Petty's. For all intents and purposes, Minaj's association with a man like Petty makes her fit right in.

As for her agenda, it's worth noting that Minaj appears to have acquired a Trump Gold Card since she started fawning over the president and pledged a generous donation to the Trump Accounts program. The $1 million Trump Gold Card program offers folks the opportunity to fast-track their U.S. residency application. As Minaj sided with Trump, many celebs spoke out against her, and while the famed rapper might get that coveted Green Card, she might not have a career once it's all said and done.