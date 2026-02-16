Celebrities Who Can't Stand Nicki Minaj (Especially After Her Trump Obsession)
Nicki Minaj used to be anti-Trump. At least, that's how it appeared during President Donald Trump's first term, when she took to Facebook to decry the controversial politician's immigration policies. She posted a snap of children hauled up in an ICE detention facility, penning, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5."
Fast forward to 2025, however, Minaj feels very differently about the man she so openly criticized in 2018. "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change," per the Independent. She's lavished so much praise on The Donald that one wonders about her agenda. Anyone willing to publicly say "the handsome, dashing" Trump, per Pink News, should arguably be treated with suspicion. Minaj is married to convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty. He also served a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted of manslaughter. It's no secret that Trump's cabinet and social circle are filled with people with rap sheets similar to Petty's. For all intents and purposes, Minaj's association with a man like Petty makes her fit right in.
As for her agenda, it's worth noting that Minaj appears to have acquired a Trump Gold Card since she started fawning over the president and pledged a generous donation to the Trump Accounts program. The $1 million Trump Gold Card program offers folks the opportunity to fast-track their U.S. residency application. As Minaj sided with Trump, many celebs spoke out against her, and while the famed rapper might get that coveted Green Card, she might not have a career once it's all said and done.
Minaj is locked in a bitter, one-sided feud with Lizzo
With Minaj laying the Trump love on thick, many in her industry have come forward to voice their disapproval. One of those people is singer and rapper Lizzo, who deserves a nod for handling the whole Trump-Minaj alliance with diplomacy. Instead of bashing her colleague outright, Lizzo told fans in a since-deleted TikTok video that "celebrities' opinions of other celebrities does not matter," after she received a flood of messages asking for her opinion on Minaj's shift in allegiance, via Reddit.
"You're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're going to see it. It already started, and it's going to continue," Lizzo predicted, adding, "There's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move [that] people in these positions make." Lizzo also told fans she's not entirely surprised that Minaj has switched sides.
Minaj, meanwhile, was far less diplomatic. Perhaps she saw Lizzo's response in December 2025 and decided the 2026 Grammys were a good time to clap back. She penned some brutal posts on X directed at her fellow rapper in February 2026, after the Grammy Awards. One read, "Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh." In another post, she accused Lizzo of being part of "a satanic cult [that takes] babies from other countries."
Ruby Rose has criticized Minaj for her allegiance to Trump
There's been plenty of speculation about Ruby Rose's love life and her friendship with Taylor Swift, but when it comes to Minaj, people don't have to guess how the Australian actress feels; she's made that perfectly clear in a single social media post.
A Threads user reposted a screenshot of Minaj calling former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who has had his own fair share of controversial moments, a homophobic slur. They captioned the post, "Stick a fork in her." Minaj's eyebrow-raising post followed Lemon's arrest after he covered an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church in January 2026. The former anchor was accused of infringing upon the congregation's First Amendment rights. Lemon denied any wrongdoing and told reporters in the aftermath that his arrest was a ploy to silence his voice as a journalist.
Rose commented on the post to accuse the rapper of questionable conduct on her past tours. "I toured with Nicki Minaj. Her ego is so outsized she HAD to fire someone after every show. Publicly, because she is 3 ft maga," Rose wrote. "On night one she fired the security for not seamlessly carrying her from the stage – because she went to jump off several bars early." Rose toured with Minaj in 2012, serving as an opening act for the Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour's Australian leg. Minaj did not publicly respond to the allegations.
Yvette Nicole Brown has accused Minaj of mistreating her staff
Yvette Nicole Brown's stunning glow-up might be turning heads, but so are the accusations she's made against Minaj. It turns out Rose isn't the only one who has apparently seen Minaj's mean-girl side.
On the same Threads post, Brown added her two cents, noting that someone who had previously worked as part of Minaj's wardrobe team told her the rapper was incredibly rude. "She wouldn't allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door. Just decided that they didn't deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises. #Trash," Brown penned. While the "Community" star didn't mention anything about Minaj's allegiance with Trump, one can conclude that she likely doesn't approve of it either.
Recently, Minaj narrowly avoided losing her prized $20 million mansion in California in 2025 after her husband, Kenneth Petty, was court-ordered to pay compensation of $503,000 to a security guard he allegedly assaulted. The couple didn't pay the guard what he was owed, and he took his case back to court, asking that Minaj's house be used as collateral. Minaj blamed the lack of payment on a financial advisor and eventually came up with the money, managing to keep her house.
Kim Petras took a subtle jab at Minaj after she criticized trans kids
In 2023, Kim Petras smashed Grammy history as the first trans woman to take home the Best Pop Duo award. It should therefore come as no surprise that she came at Minaj on social media after the latter criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom on X after his discussion about trans kids with The New York Times. Newsom discussed his stance on trans people in sports, noting that fairness is an issue. "You have to accommodate the reality of those whose rights are being taken away as we advance the rights of the trans community in terms of the fairness of athletic competition," Newsom said. He also clarified, "I want to see trans kids [in sports]."
Many conservatives took Newsom's words out of context, arguing that he was championing the creation of trans children. Minaj was one of them, and she took to X to criticize the governor for not doing his job and instead focusing on this one thing. In another tweet, she penned, "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids." This was when Petras entered the fray and clapped back on X with a simple, five-word response, "Trans kids r healthy btw." It wasn't a direct reply to Minaj's post, nor did Petras tag the rapper, but those who had been paying attention strongly suspected it was a jab at Minaj.
Tammy Rivera didn't mince words after Minaj's TPUSA appearance
Erika Kirk and Minaj's cozy display had side-eyes flying during Turning Point USA's 2025 AmericaFest. Minaj laid the praise on thick when it came to Trump, telling Kirk, "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president... And he has – I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it, with your head held high and, your integrity intact," per Newsweek. Integrity intact, you say?
Singer Tammy Rivera thought the statement was laughable, as did everyone else who had taken note of Trump's 34 felony convictions. Of course, everyone in the MAGA world lapped up Minaj's praise, including Vice President JD Vance, who took to X to praise the rapper for her allegiance and her speech at the event. Rivera reposted a screenshot of the X post to her Instagram Stories, making her feelings towards Minaj's newfound love for Trump crystal clear by penning, "She's the epitome of a bootlicker" (via Instagram).
Uncle Luke eviscerated Minaj for making an appearance at a TPUSA event
It wasn't just Rivera who spoke out after Minaj sucked up to MAGA at AmericaFest. Actor and rapper, Uncle Luke, also made his voice heard. In a three-minute clip he posted to Facebook, Luke questioned Minaj's intentions and expressed his exasperation at her decision to side with the likes of Kirk.
Addressing Minaj directly, Luke said, "What the f*ck are you doing?" He questioned whether Minaj had any clue what Turning Point USA stood for, and the narratives its founder and late CEO, Charlie Kirk, promoted. "You're going to sit down there with Kirk's wife? These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people. Nicki have you lost your f*cking mind?" Luke proceeded to question whether Minaj might be "looking for attention."
Luke pointed out that Charlie hadn't exactly spoken highly of Minaj when he was alive. A 2024 clip that made the rounds after his death showed the TPUSA founder saying he thought Minaj wasn't "a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls," per Billboard. Luke also wasn't wrong when he said Kirk wasn't exactly a fan of Black people. The conservative political activist had made numerous disparaging comments about them, insinuating that they lack intellect and are a threat to white people.
Joe Budden wants nothing to do with Minaj
Former rapper Joe Budden was yet another artist who spoke out against Minaj after her America Fest appearance. Budden didn't mince words about Minaj's conduct, saying her actions were his last straw and that he'll be cutting Minaj out of his life. "That was it. Sorry, I'm gone. That's it. The last dance. That was the last candle on the cake for me. Sorry, Barbs. Sorry, Nick. Don't call me, don't text me. It is what it is," Budden said on "The Joe Budden Podcast." The podcaster added, "Extremely disappointing. Very anti-Black of you. Let's just call sh*t what it is."
It's no secret that Budden and Minaj haven't always seen eye to eye. In fact, they've had plenty of spats in the past, but always somehow managed to reconcile. Back in 2016, Minaj and Budden were locked in a nasty feud when the latter questioned how on earth Minaj could like Meek Mill, who was her boyfriend at the time. The two got into it again when Budden made an appearance on Minaj's podcast, "Queen Radio," in 2019. Minaj ripped into Budden for publicly criticizing her 2018 hit, "Motorsport," after its release. Budden, in return, tore into Minaj, accusing her of drug use. This led to the rapper calling Budden a "dumb f**k," per Variety.
The two might have reconciled on previous occasions, but it's safe to say that Minaj's descent into the MAGA world has severed ties between the artists for good.
Trevor Noah roasted Minaj's association with Trump at the 2026 Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah eviscerated Trump at the 2026 Grammys and used Minaj as the knife. The comedian roasted Minaj's newfound allegiance to Trump, telling the audience, "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues." He then enacted an imaginary conversation between Minaj and the president. "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**, everybody's saying it Nicki," Noah said, imitating Trump's voice.
Trump tore into Noah on Truth Social in the aftermath — not about his Minaj joke, but a quip he'd made about Epstein Island and Greenland. Minaj, meanwhile, took to X to suggest that the Grammy Awards are an evil ritual. "As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked," she wrote. "Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch." Many in the comments questioned whether Minaj truly believed what she had written, given that some of her past performances seemingly depicted dark rituals. Noah did not respond to Minaj's angry tweet.