Pam Bondi's Fox News Mini-Scandal Was An Embarrassing Reach For The Spotlight

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and her Department of Justice have consistently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her appointment for the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, had a swift downfall and was removed from her position by a judge, a humiliation which also befell Alina Habba after her unlawful appointment. Bondi's own (mis)handling of the Epstein files has led to her being subpoenaed by Congress. Perhaps most embarrassing of all, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to yell at her for not doing enough to take down his political enemies. All of this may have Bondi wishing for the easy days of 2018, when she was auditioning for a very different job.

As Bondi's tenure as Florida's attorney general was coming to an end, she spent three days co-hosting the Fox News show "The Five." In August 2018, she filled in a spot left vacant by none other than Kimberly Guilfoyle, who had started dating Donald Trump Jr. just months prior. Bondi's move to spend a week in New York filming a daily news show didn't go unnoticed by the people of Florida. A state's attorney general is certainly a full-time position, so Bondi's gig left many wondering why she seemed to be auditioning for a new job while still being paid by Florida's taxpayers.

The Miami Herald looked into Bondi's unprecedented move and was told by a spokesperson for the AG that the Florida Commission on Ethics signed off on Bondi's decision to play TV star for three days. When asked why they felt it was appropriate for the Florida Attorney General to leave her state to co-host a Fox News show, the spokesperson responded, "She is often on national news." While that was true, Bondi's other TV appearances were, as the Herald pointed out, short interview segments, and not co-hosting entire shows for "highly partisan debates."