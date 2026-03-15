Tragic Details About Judy Garland's Childhood Are Heartbreaking

In November 2017, The Seattle Times published details about the sexual harassment Judy Garland reportedly endured at the hands of Hollywood executives. Garland's own words about the incidents were discovered by a Garland biographer in an unfinished memoir that was only 68 pages. "Between the ages of sixteen and twenty, Judy herself was to be approached for sex — and approached again and again. 'Don't think they all didn't try,' she said," the biographer Gerald Clarke wrote in his book, "Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland."

One of Garland's abusers was Louis B. Mayer, the co-founder of MGM Studios, who famously loved her voice so much that he signed her in the middle of her audition without making her do a screen test. In her memoir, Garland recalled Mayer touching her left breast every time he complimented her voice under the guise of praising her for singing from her heart. "I often thought I was lucky that I didn't sing with another part of my anatomy," Garland wrote in her book, per the biography. She eventually confronted the executive and told him to stop. He cried and confessed love for her.

Garland also recalled being propositioned for sex in another unnamed executive's office. When she refused him, he began screaming at her as she was leaving. "Listen you — before you go, I want to tell you something. I'll ruin you and I can do it. I'll break you if it's the last thing I do," the man said, per Garland.



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