Are Gavin Newsom's Teeth Fake? Up-Close Photos Will Make You Wonder
Although California Governor Gavin Newsom is aging like fine wine, his brilliant smile has been a polarizing part of his political career. When Newsom debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, author Joe Navarro was full of praise. "He has a broad, genuine smile", Navarro wrote in a piece for Politico. "That smile is perceived as more genuine, authentic and therefore trustworthy at a subconscious level."
For others, Newsom's grin has been a major deterrent. "I met Gavin Newsom at the DNC . . . he kinda creeped me out because he looks like a wax figure come to life with Dentyne Ice for teeth, and I just knew something was off," a Threads poster lamented in March 2025.
Zooming in, we can see that Newsom's teeth are definitely bright white. Although some people find his teeth unbelievable, there's no evidence they're fake, or that Newsom's had any cosmetic dentistry. Back in 1998, a journalist joked about Newsom hypothetically having dentures, proving that the obsession with Newsom's teeth goes back a long way. That was several years before Newsom became Mayor of San Francisco, and he was already attracting outsized attention. A close look at Newsom's bottom jaw also disproves the fake-teeth theory. The governor has a bit of crowding down there, and his teeth would likely be perfectly straight if they weren't real.
Newsom has been image-conscious for decades
Beyond his teeth, Gavin Newsom is used to people scrutinizing his appearance. Long before the rumors accusing Gavin Newsom of using Botox, the California governor was dealing with acne and trying to figure out how to stand out. As Newsom recalled in his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry," he became known as "El Presidente" after he strutted through the halls looking dapper in a suit. Newsom also committed to a consistent hairstyle. "Newsom without his hair gel is like ZZ Top without the beards," Peter Hartlaub wrote in 2006 for SF Gate, after the then-mayor caused a stir when he wore his locks loose and parted in the middle.
Unlike debates about his oh-so-white teeth, people seem confident that Newsom's full head of thick hair isn't fake. These days, we're so accustomed to his current shade of grey that Gavin Newsom is unrecognizable with brown hair. Like many, the governor felt his coif was a little straggly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, he wisely turned down his daughter's offer to cut his hair with craft scissors.
As Newsom's fame increases, his looks keep people talking. "Are you just ridiculously good looking?" Katie Couric jokingly asked Newsom on her podcast in March 2026. While the governor admitted that some of his early attempts to change his image were just a façade, these days, he is comfortable in his skin. "I am who I am," Newsom responded. "You don't have to like me."