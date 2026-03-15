Are Gavin Newsom's Teeth Fake? Up-Close Photos Will Make You Wonder

Although California Governor Gavin Newsom is aging like fine wine, his brilliant smile has been a polarizing part of his political career. When Newsom debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, author Joe Navarro was full of praise. "He has a broad, genuine smile", Navarro wrote in a piece for Politico. "That smile is perceived as more genuine, authentic and therefore trustworthy at a subconscious level."

For others, Newsom's grin has been a major deterrent. "I met Gavin Newsom at the DNC . . . he kinda creeped me out because he looks like a wax figure come to life with Dentyne Ice for teeth, and I just knew something was off," a Threads poster lamented in March 2025.

Justin Sullivan & Justin Sullivan/Getty

Zooming in, we can see that Newsom's teeth are definitely bright white. Although some people find his teeth unbelievable, there's no evidence they're fake, or that Newsom's had any cosmetic dentistry. Back in 1998, a journalist joked about Newsom hypothetically having dentures, proving that the obsession with Newsom's teeth goes back a long way. That was several years before Newsom became Mayor of San Francisco, and he was already attracting outsized attention. A close look at Newsom's bottom jaw also disproves the fake-teeth theory. The governor has a bit of crowding down there, and his teeth would likely be perfectly straight if they weren't real.