Gavin Newsom Is Unrecognizable Without Gray Hair In Throwback Pic

An even older photo of Newsom on X shows him not just with brown hair with hints of natural highlights, but without his now-trademark, slicked-back hairstyle. That hairstyle and formerly dating Kimberly Guilfoyle are two things that Newsom and Donald Trump Jr. have in common.

young Gavin Newsom being this handsome is crazy pic.twitter.com/cdZcYpmkZe — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) June 15, 2025

Plenty of people were impressed with the young look. One person said, "Most politicians were actually very handsome as young men. Not as many though, have aged as well as Newsom." And one person joked, "It's legitimately hard to believe he wasn't the front man for an early '90s alternative band."

The gray hair is accelerating for Newsom; when he was reelected for California governor in 2022 at the age of 55, there were some clear gray streaks. About three years later, his tresses were almost entirely gray. Going gray happens to all of us, and Newsom has clearly just accepted that inevitability. If he ever went back to his brown hair, he might get the same reaction that George Clooney did when he dyed his salt-and-pepper hair black for a role; it didn't go so well. So we think that sticking with the gray is the best choice for Newsom.