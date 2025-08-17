Gavin Newsom Is Unrecognizable Without Gray Hair In Throwback Pic
Before Gavin Newsom was governor of California and started coming after Donald Trump, he was mayor of San Francisco. Not only has his job gotten an update, his personal life and his looks have undergone a change. At one point, Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, and before Newsom embraced his gray hair, he had dark brown locks. And when you look at pictures of him from around the time that he was with Guilfoyle, it's the brown hair that stands out and helps make him look totally different.
Not even his best work pic.twitter.com/BjEoQq32TR
— SnarkyMcSnark (@snarky_mk) June 16, 2025
Newsom had brown hair as San Francisco mayor and as city commissioner before that, including in the infamous Harper's Bazaar photo spread from 2004 of him and Guilfoyle posing together on a rug. When you look at photos of him from that time, you can see why people compared him to Christian Bale's character in "American Psycho." It's the slicked-back brown hair that really seals the deal.
Gavin Newsom's younger look has people talking
An even older photo of Newsom on X shows him not just with brown hair with hints of natural highlights, but without his now-trademark, slicked-back hairstyle. That hairstyle and formerly dating Kimberly Guilfoyle are two things that Newsom and Donald Trump Jr. have in common.
young Gavin Newsom being this handsome is crazy pic.twitter.com/cdZcYpmkZe
— giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) June 15, 2025
Plenty of people were impressed with the young look. One person said, "Most politicians were actually very handsome as young men. Not as many though, have aged as well as Newsom." And one person joked, "It's legitimately hard to believe he wasn't the front man for an early '90s alternative band."
The gray hair is accelerating for Newsom; when he was reelected for California governor in 2022 at the age of 55, there were some clear gray streaks. About three years later, his tresses were almost entirely gray. Going gray happens to all of us, and Newsom has clearly just accepted that inevitability. If he ever went back to his brown hair, he might get the same reaction that George Clooney did when he dyed his salt-and-pepper hair black for a role; it didn't go so well. So we think that sticking with the gray is the best choice for Newsom.