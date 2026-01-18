Gavin Newsom Isn't Beating The Botox Allegations With These Pics
California Governor Gavin Newsom has weathered plenty of political storms during his time in office and survived more than his fair share of controversial moments, but there's one particular allegation that isn't going away anytime soon. No, we're not talking about the tragic details of his childhood, or even all the weird things about his marriage that everybody wishes to ignore. No, this has to do with the Botox rumors.
Even if the whispers surrounding any work he may have had done largely emanate from the MAGA corners of the internet, the casual observer can't help but notice that Newsom's face has changed over the years, with some appearances marking such preternatural smoothness that it seems to defy the aging process we all go through, especially for someone who's been navigating the high-stress world of California politics while being locked in a raging feud with President Trump.
The thing to understand about Botox or similar cosmetic procedures is that confirming or denying them is a slippery slope. These treatments have become so normalized among public figures — whether they be celebrities or politicians — that it's nowadays more shocking when you learn someone has resisted the siren's call of the needle rather than succumbed to it between campaign stops. As for Newsom, his face maintains a suspicious consistency, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the internet. But don't just take our word for it, because there is photographic evidence to back this speculation up.
Gavin Newsom's eyebrow situation is raising questions
At the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit, Newsom was captured in a particular moment that set tongues wagging. You can see what appears to be the governor attempting to raise his eyebrows, and failing somewhat spectacularly because they're barely budging. Now, if you're feeling charitable, you could just attribute this to the natural stiffness that comes with age, but another explanation is the kind of limited mobility that comes with neurotoxin treatments. This isn't necessarily damning evidence on its own, but when you combine it with the overall lack of forehead lines in a man approaching 60, it's a pretty suggestive picture.
Gavin Newsom's face was impossibly smooth at Vogue World: Hollywood
When Gavin Newsom showed up for the Vogue World: Hollywood event in October 2025, the fashion-forward crowd probably wasn't putting his face under a microscope as intensely as the internet would later. But photos from the event captured the governor looking remarkably ... line-free. Professional photography is supposed to be revealing, but Newsom's skin appears impossibly smooth under the harsh ministrations of a hi-res camera. The absence of any forehead creases or even frown lines is most telling of all. Now, whether this is truly the result of good genes and a diligent skincare routine or something else altogether is a question we'll leave hanging in the California air.
Comparing the old Newsom with the new one tells an interesting story
They say time has a way of leaving its mark on all of us, but Gavin Newsom didn't get that particular memo. Archive photos from his 2003 San Francisco mayoral campaign show a younger Newsom with a defined facial structure, but if you fast-forward to a 2024 Biden campaign event, you can see a noticeable difference separating the two Newsoms, just not in the way you assume. His cheeks and chin now seem fuller than they did, which is, you know, the opposite of what typically happens as we age. Usually, faces lose volume as collagen production decreases, so the fact that Newsom's face appears more filled out now while maintaining that smooth forehead suggests the intervention of derma fillers working overtime to counteract the effects of aging.
Gavin Newsom's face at the 2024 DNC looked practically ageless
Can we just agree that political conventions are basically extended photo ops? The Democratic National Convention in August 2024 provided plenty of opportunities to examine Gavin Newsom's face in high definition, and the result was predictably fascinating. You'd expect the venue's bright lights, combined with the professional camera lenses, to betray every pore, line, crease, and imperfection in the governor's face, but Newsom remained utterly unfazed by the merciless photographic scrutiny. Actually, that's putting it lightly. The man celebrated his 57th birthday that year, and he looks like he could be fronting a skincare line instead of the state government.
Gavin Newsom wants to fight Trump, but he might be taking a page out of Pete Hegseth's book
Gavin Newsom's bid to redraw the Congressional district map in late 2025 was all about proving to the Republicans that he was willing to fight dirty. That he'd finally stopped bringing a knife to a policy gun fight. And so, the whole pitch relied on voters believing he was motivated enough to do whatever it takes to beat Trump at his own game. Except, his face wasn't selling any of that sense of stress and urgency. While Newsom's rhetoric that day was all fire and brimstone about fighting back against authoritarian power grabs, something was going on with his face — something far too similar to what unfiltered images of Pete Hegseth are doing to that relentless Botox gossip.
Not even a fired-up Gavin Newsom is enough to crease his features
Speaking of the governor's gambit, another instance of the smooth visage was on November 1, when he gave an impassioned speech rallying support for Proposition 50. One photo from that evening shows Gavin Newsom in full warrior mode, summoning every ounce of his rhetorical firepower to convince California voters to fight Republican gerrymandering with Democratic gerrymandering. And even at his most fired up, veins presumably pumping with adrenaline and the political future of the Democratic Party potentially hanging in the balance, his face maintained that smooth quality. Either the man is getting a little cosmetic help, or he's blessed with incredible genes. Whatever the answer, the Botox talk isn't quieting down anytime soon.