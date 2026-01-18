Gavin Newsom Isn't Beating The Botox Allegations With These Pics

California Governor Gavin Newsom has weathered plenty of political storms during his time in office and survived more than his fair share of controversial moments, but there's one particular allegation that isn't going away anytime soon. No, we're not talking about the tragic details of his childhood, or even all the weird things about his marriage that everybody wishes to ignore. No, this has to do with the Botox rumors.

Even if the whispers surrounding any work he may have had done largely emanate from the MAGA corners of the internet, the casual observer can't help but notice that Newsom's face has changed over the years, with some appearances marking such preternatural smoothness that it seems to defy the aging process we all go through, especially for someone who's been navigating the high-stress world of California politics while being locked in a raging feud with President Trump.

The thing to understand about Botox or similar cosmetic procedures is that confirming or denying them is a slippery slope. These treatments have become so normalized among public figures — whether they be celebrities or politicians — that it's nowadays more shocking when you learn someone has resisted the siren's call of the needle rather than succumbed to it between campaign stops. As for Newsom, his face maintains a suspicious consistency, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the internet. But don't just take our word for it, because there is photographic evidence to back this speculation up.