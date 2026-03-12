Patrick Mahomes Leaves Out Three Telling Words In Anniversary Post For Wife Brittany

Over the years, plenty of subtle red flags that don't bode well for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' marriage have popped up. Now, yet another one has appeared in honor of the quarterback and WAG's fourth wedding anniversary. Patrick is fairly active on social media, so it was no surprise to see him giving his wife a shoutout for their special day. Yet, the post was missing a few things, and for eagled-eyed fans, it may not help them in their desperate attempts to squash divorce rumors.

The Kansas City Chiefs star first asked Brittany out way back in high school, and he chose a throwback photo from their early days as a couple for his celebratory post. While Patrick may be all about football now, the photo shows him in baseball gear smiling with his arm around Brittany. "My Day 1," he wrote in the caption with a heart emoji, adding, "Happy Anniversary!" The caption was short, sweet and to the point. Yet, it definitely wasn't particularly romantic. It was even missing the standard "I love you" one might expect from an anniversary post.