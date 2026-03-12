Patrick Mahomes Leaves Out Three Telling Words In Anniversary Post For Wife Brittany
Over the years, plenty of subtle red flags that don't bode well for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' marriage have popped up. Now, yet another one has appeared in honor of the quarterback and WAG's fourth wedding anniversary. Patrick is fairly active on social media, so it was no surprise to see him giving his wife a shoutout for their special day. Yet, the post was missing a few things, and for eagled-eyed fans, it may not help them in their desperate attempts to squash divorce rumors.
The Kansas City Chiefs star first asked Brittany out way back in high school, and he chose a throwback photo from their early days as a couple for his celebratory post. While Patrick may be all about football now, the photo shows him in baseball gear smiling with his arm around Brittany. "My Day 1," he wrote in the caption with a heart emoji, adding, "Happy Anniversary!" The caption was short, sweet and to the point. Yet, it definitely wasn't particularly romantic. It was even missing the standard "I love you" one might expect from an anniversary post.
It didn't seem like the Mahomes' hearts were in their anniversary posts
Of course, leaving "I love you" out of an anniversary Instagram post, or even skipping the post entirely, doesn't automatically mean trouble in paradise. Yet, the Mahomes' marriage has been under a microscope for some time now. And Patrick Mahomes' lackluster anniversary message didn't stand alone. Brittany Mahomes also shared an Instagram post for the occasion. And no — it wasn't any more lovey-dovey than her hubby's message. Brittany shared several photos from the pair's wedding day with the caption "Happy Anniversary Honeyyyyyyy" and a white heart emoji.
Both posts raked in well wishes and congratulations from friends and fans. And both subsequently mentioned their love for one another in comments on each other's posts. Brittany left Patrick a comment, saying, "Omgggg... I LOVE YOUUUU" with some emojis, while Patrick wrote a standard "Love you, babe!" and red heart emoji. Were these low-effort shoutouts all about keeping up appearances? Or were they simply not in the mood for too much PDA? Ultimately, it's hard to say. Either way, though, this probably won't be enough to keep those breakup rumors at bay.