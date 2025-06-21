Brittany Mahomes Revealed A Subtle Red Flag That Doesn't Bode Well For Her Marriage

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are one of pop culture's hottest it-couples, thanks to Patrick's successful NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the duo's friendship with fellow couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Mahomes have built a beautiful life together, with a romance that bloomed long before you thought — all the way back in high school.

However, their perfect marriage may just be a facade, and Brittany inadvertently shared a clue about her and Patrick that could ultimately be their downfall. Guest-starring on the "WHOOP" podcast in June 2025, Brittany confessed she and her husband are competitive. After discussing how she worked to get her labor time down with each birth (and was successful), host Will Ahmed said, "I get the sense you're as competitive as Patrick." Not missing a beat, Brittany replied, "I would think so, yeah."

While being competitive isn't necessarily a bad trait, it can quickly turn into one if both parties aren't on the same page. According to Psychology Today in an article written by Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, friendly competition is fine, as long as both parties demonstrate good sportsmanship. William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have shown off their positive competitive skills over the years, so it can be part of a happy marriage. But if someone is a sore loser, or even a sore winner, it could be a recipe for disaster.