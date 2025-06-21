Brittany Mahomes Revealed A Subtle Red Flag That Doesn't Bode Well For Her Marriage
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are one of pop culture's hottest it-couples, thanks to Patrick's successful NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the duo's friendship with fellow couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Mahomes have built a beautiful life together, with a romance that bloomed long before you thought — all the way back in high school.
However, their perfect marriage may just be a facade, and Brittany inadvertently shared a clue about her and Patrick that could ultimately be their downfall. Guest-starring on the "WHOOP" podcast in June 2025, Brittany confessed she and her husband are competitive. After discussing how she worked to get her labor time down with each birth (and was successful), host Will Ahmed said, "I get the sense you're as competitive as Patrick." Not missing a beat, Brittany replied, "I would think so, yeah."
While being competitive isn't necessarily a bad trait, it can quickly turn into one if both parties aren't on the same page. According to Psychology Today in an article written by Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, friendly competition is fine, as long as both parties demonstrate good sportsmanship. William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have shown off their positive competitive skills over the years, so it can be part of a happy marriage. But if someone is a sore loser, or even a sore winner, it could be a recipe for disaster.
The Mahomes have been the subject of divorce rumors for years
Brittany Mahomes' confirmation about being competitive doesn't couple well with her and Patrick Mahomes' recent icy behavior that hints their marriage is on the rocks. The couple has tried squashing divorce rumors in not-so-subtle ways, like when Patrick posted a carousel on Instagram of him and his wife walking hand in hand.
Like many celebrity couples, Brittany and Patrick have battled separation gossip for years, leading fans to notice several signs that their relationship could be in jeopardy. It can't be easy living such a highly-publicized life — although the money has to be a sweet deal — especially while trying to handle demanding careers and raising three young kids. The couple can't even spend a random Friday night out together without drawing attention to themselves from excited fans. That has to take its toll on a relationship, not being able to just relax and do fun things together on the spur of the moment like they probably did when they were high school sweethearts. It's one of the strange things everyone ignores about Patrick and Brittany's relationship.
While it hasn't appeared like the Mahomes' competitive natures have reared their ugly heads and are doing damage to the marriage, being a celebrity is high risk, high reward. But who knows how long their time in the spotlight will last, especially after the horrible Super Bowl game Patrick and his team played earlier this year.