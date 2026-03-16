The Prince Harry Affair Gossip That's Plagued His Relationship With Meghan Markle
There's no doubting that Meghan Markle has been plagued by affair rumors for a long time. The gossip has continued to follow Markle into 2026, with new stories about her and longtime pal Markus Anderson making the rounds. But while most of the online chatter is squarely centered on whether Markle has issues with infidelity, one expert in the royal family believes that Prince Harry had his own dalliance.
Angela Levin, who has written multiple books on the royal family, claims that Harry had a fling with someone else while dating Markle. More than that, Levin suggests that Harry may have ended up with the other woman if things had gone a little differently. According to Levin's book, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," the youngest child of King Charles III and his first wife, Princess Diana, was seeing Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin while also dating Markle. Harry, per Levin, met Macklin at a private party and was soon texting her nonstop.
The story was also reported by the Daily Mail in 2016, when friends of Macklin's told the paper that Harry's interest in the British model brought up some jealous feelings in her ex, David Gandy, himself an underwear model. According to one of the Daily Mail's sources, "At one point, she had the country's most famous male model and a prince vying for her affection, and the novelty was not lost on her."
Different lifestyles reportedly ended Prince Harry's rumored relationship with Sarah Ann Macklin
According to Angela Levin, Prince Harry and Sarah Ann Macklin went on a few dates, but not much came of it. In her book, she suggests that things didn't work out between the two because of their different lifestyles. While Harry was looking to have fun and party, Levin was more focused on living a healthy life, and, as the author states, "they were on a completely different wavelength." Sources for the Daily Mail say that the romance between Harry and Levin was over before the prince took Meghan Markle to Botswana on their third date. The couple would wed two years later.
As for Macklin, the former Dolce & Gabbana model has built her own mental and physical wellness brand, the Be Well Collective, and hosts the "Live Well Be Well" podcast. Her first book, "Healthy Shouldn't Be This Hard," is set for release in May 2026. As for her rumored tryst with Harry, Macklin chooses to keep the truth to herself, giving the Daily Mail an intriguing non-answer in 2016, saying, "I wouldn't speak about my personal life, whether it's with Prince Harry or anyone. I wouldn't tell you whether it was true or not."