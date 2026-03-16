The Prince Harry Affair Gossip That's Plagued His Relationship With Meghan Markle

There's no doubting that Meghan Markle has been plagued by affair rumors for a long time. The gossip has continued to follow Markle into 2026, with new stories about her and longtime pal Markus Anderson making the rounds. But while most of the online chatter is squarely centered on whether Markle has issues with infidelity, one expert in the royal family believes that Prince Harry had his own dalliance.

Angela Levin, who has written multiple books on the royal family, claims that Harry had a fling with someone else while dating Markle. More than that, Levin suggests that Harry may have ended up with the other woman if things had gone a little differently. According to Levin's book, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," the youngest child of King Charles III and his first wife, Princess Diana, was seeing Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin while also dating Markle. Harry, per Levin, met Macklin at a private party and was soon texting her nonstop.

The story was also reported by the Daily Mail in 2016, when friends of Macklin's told the paper that Harry's interest in the British model brought up some jealous feelings in her ex, David Gandy, himself an underwear model. According to one of the Daily Mail's sources, "At one point, she had the country's most famous male model and a prince vying for her affection, and the novelty was not lost on her."