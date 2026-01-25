Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Meghan Markle

The relationship between the Sussexes and Nacho Figueras' family is one founded on an incredible bond. Prince Harry and the Argentinian polo star's shared love of the sport is how they connected in 2007. He was one of the first people the ex-royal told about his budding romance with Meghan Markle; and now, Markle and Figueras' wife, Delfina Blaquier, are even close friends. However, the quad's intimate friendship has brought with it a great deal of speculation over how close they really are.

Despite how strong Figueras and Blaquier's relationship may seem, internet sleuths have read into the body language between the athlete and Meghan, suggesting they are more than just friends. While filming a segment for Harry and Meghan's 2024 Netflix docuseries, "Polo," paparazzi snapped a few shots of the friends embracing. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Meghan and Figueras' hug was too intimate. "Have you EVER seen Meghan Markle embrace Prince Harry the way she embraces Nacho Figueras?" wrote one user next to the photos, adding, "Nothing like pressing your boney pelvis against another man."

Of course, that's hardly evidence to prove an illicit relationship. According to a body language expert who spoke to the Daily Mail, Meghan's physicality with the couple suggests a "slow-built" friendship. It was actually long believed that Figueras wasn't fond of his best friend's girl, especially after leaving her out of an Instagram post at a polo match she attended with Harry. But, at the time of writing, they all seem on good terms.