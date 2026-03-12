Meghan Markle's Rumored Lover Reportedly Helped Orchestrate Her Latest Money-Hungry Scheme

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, hasn't been able to avoid controversy since entering — and then publicly abandoning — the royal family. Of the shady relationship rumors that have plagued Meghan since becoming a royal, infidelity often bubbles to the top. Notably, Markus Anderson affair rumors have only gone from bad to worse, with their friendship bordering on a platonic gray area. But when Anderson was nowhere to be found on Meghan's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," many began to wonder if there was trouble in paradise. Then, on March 12, 2026, the Daily Mail divulged that it seems the pair have teamed up once again at the benefit of Meghan's As Ever brand.

The "Her Best Life" retreat, a high-end event taking place in Sydney, Australia, announced that Meghan will be a keynote speaker, offering the option to take a group photo with the Duchess of Sussex. The cost of the luxury starts at more than $3,000 per person and was orchestrated by Anderson putting Meghan in touch with the event organizers. While this feels mostly on brand for Meghan, there are still gaps that her foes have pointed out.

In 2025, Meghan trademarked As Ever to be part of the hospitality business, per The Sun. That means the brand could expand into the hotel and restaurant space, making Meghan's move to attend an event at a luxury hotel appear to be in line with her motives. Of course, considering Meghan's history with Anderson, it also makes sense that the two would use their connections to make this happen. However, this was not enough to keep the online comment section at bay, as Meghan's reputation might be beyond repair.