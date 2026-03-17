Aimee Osbourne Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors Thanks To Sharon And Kelly

When it comes to the Osbourne family, it's hard for some style and beauty trends they may partake in to go unnoticed because they are usually in the spotlight. Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne are more than used to it, but there are other Osbournes who don't normally get attention. Take Aimee Osbourne, for example. She keeps a low profile, but one quick look at her has people speculating that she might have taken a page out of her mother's book (and purportedly her sister's too) and had a bit of plastic surgery done.

A lot of people met Kelly and Jack Osbourne, the youngest of rock star Ozzy Osbourne's children, through the reality show "The Osbournes," but that wasn't the case with Aimee. She famously declined to be a part of the family's reality show because she wanted her privacy. We know her from photos, though, and that's why it was such a shock when she was photographed by the paparazzi in November 2025. She looked a whole lot different than many people remembered.

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The image on the right showed an Aimee with a significantly slimmer face, prominent lips, a clearly defined jawline, and sharper cheekbones compared to her younger self. Her nose looks like it has changed somewhat as well, pointing up more in the 2025 photo. Back in June 2025, the Daily Mail shared photos showing her transformation as well. Commenters on the article were quick to point out that she might have exaggerated her features too much with the purported changes, speculating that Aimee had "Dreadful plastic surgery" and asking, "What has she done to her face?"