Aimee Osbourne Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors Thanks To Sharon And Kelly
When it comes to the Osbourne family, it's hard for some style and beauty trends they may partake in to go unnoticed because they are usually in the spotlight. Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne are more than used to it, but there are other Osbournes who don't normally get attention. Take Aimee Osbourne, for example. She keeps a low profile, but one quick look at her has people speculating that she might have taken a page out of her mother's book (and purportedly her sister's too) and had a bit of plastic surgery done.
A lot of people met Kelly and Jack Osbourne, the youngest of rock star Ozzy Osbourne's children, through the reality show "The Osbournes," but that wasn't the case with Aimee. She famously declined to be a part of the family's reality show because she wanted her privacy. We know her from photos, though, and that's why it was such a shock when she was photographed by the paparazzi in November 2025. She looked a whole lot different than many people remembered.
The image on the right showed an Aimee with a significantly slimmer face, prominent lips, a clearly defined jawline, and sharper cheekbones compared to her younger self. Her nose looks like it has changed somewhat as well, pointing up more in the 2025 photo. Back in June 2025, the Daily Mail shared photos showing her transformation as well. Commenters on the article were quick to point out that she might have exaggerated her features too much with the purported changes, speculating that Aimee had "Dreadful plastic surgery" and asking, "What has she done to her face?"
Aimee's transformation follows her mother and sister's own evolutions
In addition to the changes to Aimee Osbourne's face that sparked the plastic surgery rumors, her weight loss is also evident, which could indicate that Aimee joined her mom in taking Ozempic (although that is not confirmed). Sharon Osbourne's been open about it, but Aimee's younger sister Kelly Osbourne has previously said she hasn't used Ozempic — even though she mentioned on "The Osbournes Podcast" that she has no problem with it whatsoever. Additionally, Kelly fired back at haters after her 2026 BAFTAs appearance sparked Ozempic rumors.
Sharon revealed that her body didn't react well to Ozempic. She was also blunt about plastic surgery on occasion, and told The Times, "That was the worst thing that I ever did" when reflecting on one of her facelifts. She told The Telegraph that of all the plastic surgery she's undergone, "Well, I haven't kept a running total but it must top more than a million [dollars]" — a significant amount for the family's net worth. Kelly is different. During an interview with People, she shared her views on plastic surgery and revealed the one procedure she doesn't mind doing. She stated: "I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan, but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."
Since many people see similarities in Sharon, Kelly, and Aimee's looks, they're convinced all of them went under the knife. Since Aimee hardly ever speaks to the press, there's a chance we will never get confirmation about her possible aesthetic procedures.