Trump Admits To Giving His Cabinet New Shoes And His Reasoning Is Truly Bizarre
Donald Trump's cabinet members all have big shoes to fill, so to speak, regardless of the size of their feet. According to a Wall Street Journal article, Trump reportedly takes command of his cabinet's fashion choices and isn't concerned with sizing. He has members of his administration wearing Florsheim Oxfords, many of which appear to be too large for their wearer's feet. The internet has been mocking the oversized shoes parading around the White House, while simultaneously wondering why Trump is so passionate about these particular shoes. Fortunately, he has answered everyone's question. Unfortunately, the answer didn't really clear things up.
On March 13, Trump appeared on "The Brian Kilmeade Show." When asked about this great footwear-related mystery, Trump explained, "When they tell me they have a problem, I say, 'Let me get you a pair of shoes.'" He went on to say, "What I do is, as somebody that for many, many years that has walked around in shoes that were no good and would not be that comfortable. So, I have fun with it."
While this is certainly an explanation for why Trump has everyone around him wearing these shoes, it doesn't make the situation any less odd. The show's titular host Brian Kilmeade was sure to ask Trump if this had anything to do with him having a particular obsession with the Florsheim brand. "No, but it's a nice shoe," he replied simply.
Donald Trump seems to think his cabinet members wear nothing but sneakers
Donald Trump seemingly insisted that giving away too-big Florsheim shoes is simply a nice gesture he enjoys. When he elaborated more, however, he revealed that he also seems to think his cabinet members look nicer in these shoes than they would otherwise. "I never like cabinet members walking in in sneakers," Trump explained. He added, "Sneakers are wonderful, but I don't want my cabinet members wearing sneakers." Regardless of whether or not Trump gifted any special shoes, it's hard to picture Secretary of State Marco Rubio opting to walk around the White House in Nikes. The way Trump explains it, though, it almost sounds like this was a problem he ran into.
In hopes of avoiding the eyesore of a cabinet member's gym shoes peeking out from the bottom of his suit pants, Trump says, "I'll get them a pair of shoes. It's a gift from Donald Trump." And, while the internet may think this is really, really weird, in Trump's opinion, "It seems to work out pretty well." He added, "Now they look all spiffy and nice." So, maybe this is a kind gesture to keep his inner circle feeling comfortable on their feet all day. Or maybe it's because they refuse to buy footwear sans laces on their own. Either way, it's inarguably strange, but seemingly harmless. Our only advice? Always ask someone their shoe size before gifting them shoes.