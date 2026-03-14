Trump Admits To Giving His Cabinet New Shoes And His Reasoning Is Truly Bizarre

Donald Trump's cabinet members all have big shoes to fill, so to speak, regardless of the size of their feet. According to a Wall Street Journal article, Trump reportedly takes command of his cabinet's fashion choices and isn't concerned with sizing. He has members of his administration wearing Florsheim Oxfords, many of which appear to be too large for their wearer's feet. The internet has been mocking the oversized shoes parading around the White House, while simultaneously wondering why Trump is so passionate about these particular shoes. Fortunately, he has answered everyone's question. Unfortunately, the answer didn't really clear things up.

On March 13, Trump appeared on "The Brian Kilmeade Show." When asked about this great footwear-related mystery, Trump explained, "When they tell me they have a problem, I say, 'Let me get you a pair of shoes.'" He went on to say, "What I do is, as somebody that for many, many years that has walked around in shoes that were no good and would not be that comfortable. So, I have fun with it."

While this is certainly an explanation for why Trump has everyone around him wearing these shoes, it doesn't make the situation any less odd. The show's titular host Brian Kilmeade was sure to ask Trump if this had anything to do with him having a particular obsession with the Florsheim brand. "No, but it's a nice shoe," he replied simply.