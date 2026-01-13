The Member Of Donald Trump's Cabinet That Even MAGA Fans Can't Stand

Upon returning to the White House for his second term, President Donald Trump made sure to stockpile his cabinet with plenty of ego-inflating sycophants. However, one appears to have ruffled some feathers both within the rank and file of the administration itself and among its biggest fans. This was made abundantly clear in a poll taken during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in late December 2025, which asked conservatives to rate the job performances of Trump cabinet members. In the poll shared by "Charlie Kirk Show" producer Blake Neff on X, only one person received a double-digit disapproval rating — Attorney General Pam Bondi.

With 29% of respondents either somewhat or strongly disapproving of her performance, it's clear that Bondi's endless brown-nosing hasn't exactly endeared her with Trump voters. It wasn't even close, either, with no other member of Trump's administration receiving more than 5% disapproval in the poll. Although Bondi has had quite the transformation since ascending to her position within the second Trump administration, her place at the bottom of the barrel could spell trouble for Bondi's future within the current administration.

Part of why Bondi has struggled to keep the MAGA fanbase happy has to do with her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and the slow-drip release of the Epstein files. After all, it's hard to believe the White House's claims of being "the most transparent administration in history" when Bondi's Department of Justice only released a portion of the files in heavily redacted form after being legally forced to do so. MAGA fans have also criticized Bondi's failure to prosecute some of the movement's typical boogeymen, like members of the January 6 Select Committee, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, and so on. However, Bondi might not be the only one on the chopping block.