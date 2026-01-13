The Member Of Donald Trump's Cabinet That Even MAGA Fans Can't Stand
Upon returning to the White House for his second term, President Donald Trump made sure to stockpile his cabinet with plenty of ego-inflating sycophants. However, one appears to have ruffled some feathers both within the rank and file of the administration itself and among its biggest fans. This was made abundantly clear in a poll taken during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in late December 2025, which asked conservatives to rate the job performances of Trump cabinet members. In the poll shared by "Charlie Kirk Show" producer Blake Neff on X, only one person received a double-digit disapproval rating — Attorney General Pam Bondi.
With 29% of respondents either somewhat or strongly disapproving of her performance, it's clear that Bondi's endless brown-nosing hasn't exactly endeared her with Trump voters. It wasn't even close, either, with no other member of Trump's administration receiving more than 5% disapproval in the poll. Although Bondi has had quite the transformation since ascending to her position within the second Trump administration, her place at the bottom of the barrel could spell trouble for Bondi's future within the current administration.
Part of why Bondi has struggled to keep the MAGA fanbase happy has to do with her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and the slow-drip release of the Epstein files. After all, it's hard to believe the White House's claims of being "the most transparent administration in history" when Bondi's Department of Justice only released a portion of the files in heavily redacted form after being legally forced to do so. MAGA fans have also criticized Bondi's failure to prosecute some of the movement's typical boogeymen, like members of the January 6 Select Committee, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, and so on. However, Bondi might not be the only one on the chopping block.
Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem are slipping in favorability
Job security has become a serious issue in America, according to the APA's 2025 Work in America survey. It turns out that some members of Donald Trump's second administration may end up joining regular Americans in the unemployment line. While there have been rumors that rising MAGA star Karoline Leavitt might be facing some burnout, others in Trump's orbit may not be in charge of their fate. After the results of the AmericaFest poll, Pam Bondi just might have her work cut out for her if she wants to keep her spot at the Department of Justice, and she's not alone.
Kristi Noem, the embattled Secretary of Homeland Security, might also be finding herself on the outs. There have been rumors that Noem's behind-the-scenes behavior has been upsetting the president, who reportedly dislikes how her rumored affair with senior advisor Corey Lewandowski has been attracting the wrong kind of attention. Meanwhile, Noem and Lewandowski have been trying to pass the buck and dodge responsibility for their failure to meet Trump's deportation demands. It appears that rumors about Noem's exit from the administration might hold some water, and if she can't get her popularity back, there's a chance that she'll be joining Bondi on her way out.