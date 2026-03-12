Trump Reportedly Takes Command Of His Cabinet's Fashion Choices (& Isn't Concerned With Sizing)

Constructing the cabinet for his second term as president, Donald Trump made sure to stuff it full of yes-men. However, it seems that having people simply agree with him was not enough for Trump's ego; according to The Wall Street Journal, the president is now demanding his inner circle dress like him too. Trump has a fondness for the rather affordable shoe brand Florsheim, made popular in the 1980s by Michael Jackson wearing its loafers when he performed his signature moonwalk. But just like Trump's tacky White House decor proves money can't buy taste, it seemingly can't buy shoes to properly fit his staff — and people have noticed.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In the above photo, Trump, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, Chris Wright, and Steve Witkoff can all be seen wearing the same shoes while in a meeting in Davos, Switzerland. According to the WSJ, it seems that Trump has a fondness for guessing the shoe size of his fellow man, ordering them a pair of shoes personally, and then expecting the recipient to wear them, regardless of proper fit. Feeling like an extended prank, one White House staffer divulged, "All the boys have them." Another source admitted, "Everybody's afraid not to wear them." While this isn't the first time Trump has put members of his administration in an awkward position, the trend seems to be spreading into absurd territory, especially with the internet noticing just how poorly many of these shoes seem to fit their wearers.