Trump Reportedly Takes Command Of His Cabinet's Fashion Choices (& Isn't Concerned With Sizing)
Constructing the cabinet for his second term as president, Donald Trump made sure to stuff it full of yes-men. However, it seems that having people simply agree with him was not enough for Trump's ego; according to The Wall Street Journal, the president is now demanding his inner circle dress like him too. Trump has a fondness for the rather affordable shoe brand Florsheim, made popular in the 1980s by Michael Jackson wearing its loafers when he performed his signature moonwalk. But just like Trump's tacky White House decor proves money can't buy taste, it seemingly can't buy shoes to properly fit his staff — and people have noticed.
In the above photo, Trump, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, Chris Wright, and Steve Witkoff can all be seen wearing the same shoes while in a meeting in Davos, Switzerland. According to the WSJ, it seems that Trump has a fondness for guessing the shoe size of his fellow man, ordering them a pair of shoes personally, and then expecting the recipient to wear them, regardless of proper fit. Feeling like an extended prank, one White House staffer divulged, "All the boys have them." Another source admitted, "Everybody's afraid not to wear them." While this isn't the first time Trump has put members of his administration in an awkward position, the trend seems to be spreading into absurd territory, especially with the internet noticing just how poorly many of these shoes seem to fit their wearers.
Netizens point out Donald Trump's shoes don't fit
While the surprisingly affordable $145 Florsheim shoes Donald Trump keeps sending to staffers and guests could, in theory, be comfortable, many have noticed how poorly the shoes seem to fit. One notable case would be that of Marco Rubio, a man so desperate to fit in that he might have hopped on a MAGA plastic surgery trend. In a post on X, the above photo of Rubio with a noticeable gap in his shoes sparked the suggestion that, instead of swapping them out for a better pair, Rubio is instead trying to have his own Cinderella stepsister moment.
But it isn't just Rubio who seems to be limping through what one X user described as "a loyalty dress code;" other cabinet members appear to be in on the suffering. Another post on X noted how "none of them fit," with a series of photos showing large gaps from oversized shoes, as well as an image appearing to be Trump's own ankles struggling to fit into his pair. Considering the ego death spiral Trump appears to be in when it comes to his public popularity, having his team bend to his wishes is certainly one way to keep him on an even keel. Hopefully the fact that Florsheim's parent company is suing the Trump administration over tariffs won't rock the boat too hard.