10 Times Donald Trump Has Put Members Of His Administration In Awkward Positions

The atmosphere in the White House reached stratospheric levels of awkwardness after Joe Biden left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to enjoy a life of eating ice cream and watching the chaos unfold from afar. Members of his successor's cabinet have watched Donald Trump obsess over the results of his frequent cognitive tests, which require him to complete tasks like identifying a giraffe. They've also had to smile like adults indulging a toddler when he gets up in the middle of a meeting and dodders over to a window to admire his destruction of the White House's East Wing. And his unpredictable behavior at cabinet meetings is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ways he makes life uncomfortable for members of his administration.

By filling his cabinet with a cast of former Fox News hosts, reality show stars, and other TV personalities, Trump put many of his administration officials in awkward positions simply by hiring them. When he was named interim NASA administrator, former "Real World" cast member Sean Duffy made a fast enemy out of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who whined on X, "Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!" Then there's former WWE president Linda McMahon, whom Trump named education secretary. Not only was she ruthlessly mocked for misreading the initialism "AI" as "A.1." — like the steak sauce — during a speech, but the brand itself got in on the fun. "You heard her. Every school should have access to A.1.," read a post on its Instagram account. And the humiliation for members of the Trump administration doesn't end there.