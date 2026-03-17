Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Hope Hicks' Wild Face Transformation

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Even in the loud world of MAGA politics, Hope Hicks has always been something of an outlier. While many contemporaries like Marjorie Taylor Greene competed for attention, Hicks stuck to just doing her job. The former Trump aide even opted to disappear from the spotlight when the temperature got too high, exiting the White House as quietly as she'd entered it. And sure, over the years, even Hicks has had to deal with rumors like her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, but compared to the rest of her peers in Trump's inner circle, that might as well have been background noise.

One conversation that does keep popping up regarding the PR consultant is her looks. And it's undeniable that throwback snaps do seem to demonstrate that the model-turned-political-advisor has undergone quite the transformation over the years.

The difference between this 2005 shot from "The It Girl" — a book that Hicks graced the cover of — and this 2019 congressional hearing appearance is truly bewildering. Her nose in particular has changed a lot, while the contours of her face look way sharper, with defined angles. Hicks' eyebrows were iconic even during her modeling tenure, and they have remained a prominent feature even as the rest of her look evolved.