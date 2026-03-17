Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Hope Hicks' Wild Face Transformation
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Even in the loud world of MAGA politics, Hope Hicks has always been something of an outlier. While many contemporaries like Marjorie Taylor Greene competed for attention, Hicks stuck to just doing her job. The former Trump aide even opted to disappear from the spotlight when the temperature got too high, exiting the White House as quietly as she'd entered it. And sure, over the years, even Hicks has had to deal with rumors like her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, but compared to the rest of her peers in Trump's inner circle, that might as well have been background noise.
One conversation that does keep popping up regarding the PR consultant is her looks. And it's undeniable that throwback snaps do seem to demonstrate that the model-turned-political-advisor has undergone quite the transformation over the years.
The difference between this 2005 shot from "The It Girl" — a book that Hicks graced the cover of — and this 2019 congressional hearing appearance is truly bewildering. Her nose in particular has changed a lot, while the contours of her face look way sharper, with defined angles. Hicks' eyebrows were iconic even during her modeling tenure, and they have remained a prominent feature even as the rest of her look evolved.
Hope Hicks' face has changed a lot, and so has her life
In her youth, Hicks was all about chasing that life under the studio lights and camera flashes — signing contracts with Ford Models and even bagging a guest spot on "Guiding Light."
By the time she sojourned into politics, that fresh-faced girl on the "It Girl" cover was long gone, replaced by an aide who could survive years in Trump's blast radius, looking absolutely stunning while doing it. Yes, the slimmer nose and higher cheekbones draw a suspicious contrast to her younger years, but with current cosmetic advancements, distinguishing between plastic surgery and really good skincare or makeup has become nearly impossible.
While she may have just learned how to contour (she could've been the originator of MAGA makeup, after all), Botox can smooth away wrinkles, fillers can plump lips and lift cheekbones, and some rhinoplasty surgeons produce such subtle results that you can't tell if what's changed is the result of puberty or a few incisions. Whatever Hicks may have done, her journey from teen model to the West Wing and now a private citizen living her life away from scrutiny has been intriguing, to say the least.