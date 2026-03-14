Hope Hicks May Have Been The Starter Of 'MAGA Makeup' & We Totally Missed It

Long before the internet contemplated why Karoline Leavitt's makeup should never be captured up close, before the "Mar-a-Lago" face trend was a thing, and certainly before Republican women dominated the spotlight with raccoon-eye contour and heavy foundation — not to mention a number of surgically-aided cosmetic enhancements — there was Hope Hicks. The PR advisor stood beside Donald Trump at rally after rally, with a full face of makeup and the serene confidence that comes from knowing there are no wrong answers to any questions when it comes to the MAGA movement. Indeed, when the internet finds itself talking about Hicks, it's usually about stuff like how the former Trump aide has a history of age-gap relationships, or how weird it is that both Hicks and Kristi Noem had rumored affairs with the same man. The conversation has hardly ever turned towards her looks, and there was no good reason to change that... until now.

Now, with the benefit of hindsight, people are looking back at photos of Hicks from 2019, and wondering, if a bit cautiously, whether she might have been the catalyst that launched a beauty movement currently scorching through Washington and even affecting celebrities who have a "Mar-a-Lago" face in the making.

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Just consider the optics from this 2019 House Judiciary Committee interview on Capitol Hill. Look at those dark, defined brows, the heavy matte foundation, the bright lip, and the excessive blush. Even her mascara is just stopping short of running down her face due to how voluminous it is. Were we bearing witness to the birth of the MAGA makeup without knowing it?