Side-By-Side Pics Of Michelle Pfeiffer's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Hollywood has developed a rather complicated relationship with time and its inevitable effects on some of the industry's finest performers. Some fight it with everything they've got — and that includes visiting their dermatologists and plastic surgeons so often that their drastic face transformations leave them unrecognizable. Others choose to disappear before the creeping footsteps of age reach the door. A few even lean into it so hard that it starts to look like a flex. And then there's Michelle Pfeiffer, whose complete evolution through the years has been nothing short of extraordinary.

At 67, Pfeiffer still looks remarkably polished, elegant, and stunning to boot. The actress is confidently aiming for the crown of the little hall of fame we'd like call "aging like fine wine," and these side-by-side pics prove it.

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Her bone structure and face shape haven't changed much, which is something of a rarity these days with Botox and buccal fat removal being all the rage. And Pfeiffer has achieved this effect intentionally. "All I really care about is that I'm able to age gracefully and that I don't ever look like a wax figure of myself," she once told People.