Side-By-Side Pics Of Michelle Pfeiffer's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Hollywood has developed a rather complicated relationship with time and its inevitable effects on some of the industry's finest performers. Some fight it with everything they've got — and that includes visiting their dermatologists and plastic surgeons so often that their drastic face transformations leave them unrecognizable. Others choose to disappear before the creeping footsteps of age reach the door. A few even lean into it so hard that it starts to look like a flex. And then there's Michelle Pfeiffer, whose complete evolution through the years has been nothing short of extraordinary.
At 67, Pfeiffer still looks remarkably polished, elegant, and stunning to boot. The actress is confidently aiming for the crown of the little hall of fame we'd like call "aging like fine wine," and these side-by-side pics prove it.
Her bone structure and face shape haven't changed much, which is something of a rarity these days with Botox and buccal fat removal being all the rage. And Pfeiffer has achieved this effect intentionally. "All I really care about is that I'm able to age gracefully and that I don't ever look like a wax figure of myself," she once told People.
What Michelle Pfeiffer actually credits for her graceful evolution
Makeup-free photos of Michelle Pfeiffer tell most of the story. One cosmetic surgeon told The Daily Mail that Pfeiffer's appearance does hint at "carefully considered surgical maintenance," but her barely-changed face would indicate any alterations have been minimal.
And of course, Pfeiffer herself isn't losing sleep over what anyone decides to believe, nor does she dodge the cosmetic enhancement conversation. During an interview with Urbanette, she admitted that she's thought about getting some work done. "I'm not saying that I won't have plastic surgery at some point. I think that it's harder and harder the older you get to say never." Pfeiffer draws the line at obviousness. "What I object to is too much. And really bad plastic surgery."
Even more surprising is the fact that her skincare habits are not glamorous at all. "My routine is simple: I cleanse, I moisturize — that's it," she told Oprah Daily. "The big secret is that there is no secret," she further told Lorraine in February 2021. That's the kind of answer that sounds like a deflection until you look at the photos. Coming from a woman who looks like that at 67, maybe it's time the rest of Hollywood started taking notes.