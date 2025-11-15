Makeup Free Photos Of Michelle Pfeiffer Are Head-Turning

Michelle Pfeiffer's on-screen career stretches back to the late 1970s, and over the decades she's performed in many films, including "Batman Returns" and "Dangerous Minds." However, she's clearly not hung up on stardom, since the only role Pfeiffer's not embarrassed about is that of Susie Diamond in "The Fabulous Baker Boys." While Pfeiffer may be tough on herself about her performances, she's much more relaxed about her personal appearance. "Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so," Pfeiffer informed Oprah Daily in 2019. "It's quite a relief, honestly."

Pfeiffer was right about her looks being scrutinized in the past. Back in 1990, an admission that Pfeiffer's Esquire cover photo was airbrushed elicited strong reactions. There was also "a feeling of relief, however temporary, from the burden of trying to meet the impossibly high standards placed on the way women look," as Alice Steinbach wrote in The Baltimore Sun at the time. This sentiment sounds very similar to Pfeiffer's own philosophy.

Beyond her many positive comments about aging, Pfeiffer is also a role model in her social media posts. She clearly doesn't feel the need for Hollywood-level makeup when she's off-duty. Time and time again, Pfeiffer shows her natural face to the world, and demonstrates she's one of many actors who have aged like fine wine.