What Life Is Really Like For Amber Rachdi Since Their Weight Loss Transformation

Former reality star Amber Rachdi has had quite the head-turning transformation unfold on camera. Back in 2015, they were a participant on Season 3 of the TLC reality television show "My 600-lb Life." At age 23, they weighed a staggering 657 pounds and had trouble walking, breathing, and doing daily tasks by themself. They also struggled with anxiety, which was the trigger for bad habits like overeating. Before they left the show, they lost 377 pounds, and they are now over 470 pounds down— making them one of the most inspiring success stories.

Lately, Rachdi has been living life loudly, as they remain active on social media. On Instagram, they detail their daily life, the reality of losing an enormous amount of weight, and the struggles of dealing with mental health. Their health issues are not fully behind them, as they are also battling lymphedema, lipedema, fibrosis, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Not to be labelled as an influencer, their content has been an inspiration for many. Even Grammy Award-winning artist SZA has paid attention to their content, proving that while they are still on their weight loss journey 10 years later, their transparency, humor, and honesty are a needed refreshment for the timeline. For those wondering what happened to Amber Rachdi from "My 600-lb Life" Season 3, there is much to reveal.