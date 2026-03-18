Rare Times Britney Spears Talked About Politics

Even though she was thrust into the limelight at a young age, the truth of superstar musician Britney Spears is that she's had a decent time keeping the political separate from her pop persona. There's only been a handful of times she's waded into the fields of political discourse, which could be due to the brutal conservatorship Spears was under for over a decade. However, even that didn't stop the "Toxic" singer from opening up every now and then, often with the wit and sass Spears has become known for.

In the early 2000s, when then-president George W. Bush was waging his war on terror, a barely legal Spears answered some hard-hitting questions about her thoughts on the matter. Speaking to CNN in September of 2003, Spears suggested, "We should just trust our president in every decision that he makes."

While this support for a hawkish and conservative president was a generally supported view at the time, it seems that as Spears has grown, so too have her political beliefs. In fact, Spears has even gone toe to toe with other presidents, proving that her blind trust in political leadership was something she was ultimately willing to shed.