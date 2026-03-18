Rare Times Britney Spears Talked About Politics
Even though she was thrust into the limelight at a young age, the truth of superstar musician Britney Spears is that she's had a decent time keeping the political separate from her pop persona. There's only been a handful of times she's waded into the fields of political discourse, which could be due to the brutal conservatorship Spears was under for over a decade. However, even that didn't stop the "Toxic" singer from opening up every now and then, often with the wit and sass Spears has become known for.
In the early 2000s, when then-president George W. Bush was waging his war on terror, a barely legal Spears answered some hard-hitting questions about her thoughts on the matter. Speaking to CNN in September of 2003, Spears suggested, "We should just trust our president in every decision that he makes."
While this support for a hawkish and conservative president was a generally supported view at the time, it seems that as Spears has grown, so too have her political beliefs. In fact, Spears has even gone toe to toe with other presidents, proving that her blind trust in political leadership was something she was ultimately willing to shed.
Britney Spears pushed back against Donald Trump
When an old 2006 blog post from Donald Trump about Britney Spears resurfaced, it reminded the internet that Spears was constantly scrutinized in the early 2000s. However, by 2017, the "Gimme More" singer turned the tables and took her own political stand against the first Trump administration. In a since deleted Instagram post, Spears advocated for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Act, or the DREAM Act, by posting a way to get involved and wearing a "WE ARE ALL DREAMERS" shirt (via Advocate). Trump had just rescinded the program, which threw hundreds of thousands of people into citizenship chaos.
If that weren't enough to stoke the possible flames of a feud with Trump, Spears also hinted at a more revolutionary mindset during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. According to the Guardian, Spears shared an image from writer and artist Mimi Zhu on her Instagram story that suggested the redistribution of wealth and the power of going on strike. Spears even captioned the post with the phrase, "Communion moves beyond walls," a reference to the need to connect digitally during the trying times of COVID-19.
Though Spears included emojis suggesting support for more socialist leanings, she has not vocally supported any political causes outside the need for people to connect with each other. Considering there's plenty of reason to be worried for Spears, it's refreshing that it appears her approach to politics is one that encourages growth and change.