Why We're Worried About Britney Spears

Since her very public breakdown in 2007, Britney Spears has been the subject of public scrutiny and speculation. After being released from a lengthy conservatorship, the former pop princess is now a free woman, but Britney Spears' latest online behavior has fans worried for her future. Ever since she was granted her autonomy, the mom of two has used Instagram to post erratic video ramblings, and NSFW reels and images, prompting those who lobbied for the #freebritney movement to become increasingly concerned about her state of mind. Some well meaning fans even contacted authorities in 2023 to check on Spears after she inexplicably deactivated her Instagram account, a step that the "Toxic" singer didn't appreciate. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she said in a since-deleted X post, per Harper's Bazaar.

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis told USA Today that it makes sense for people to feel empathy for people who are suffering, but there's a fine line. "Because we are caring, empathic humans, we're going to be concerned about someone − and that's OK," Sarkis said. "I think if it's becoming too consuming, and it's causing you to not be able to engage in regular daily life, then maybe it's time to evaluate, talk to somebody." Sarkis added that Spears' devoted fans seem to have good intentions. "People are really rooting for her to do well, because we want people to do well overall," she said. ""We want them to triumph, and we want them to live to their potential."