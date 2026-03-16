Wendi McLendon-Covey Had A Very Candid Response To Those 2026 Oscars Feud Rumors
Oscars 2026 viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the cast of the iconic 2011 film "Bridesmaids" take the stage to present the best score award. Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and best actress nominee of the night Rose Byrne reunited to celebrate 15 years since their hit comedy first graced screens. Yet, the reunion was a bittersweet one for some fans, who took note of the glaring absence of one of the movie's stars, Wendi McLendon-Covey. Folks wondered if she had been left out of the special moment or if her non-attendance hinted at bad blood amongst the cast. But McLendon-Covey was quick to put rumors to rest — and she did so in a way that was refreshingly open.
McLendon-Covey wasted no time filling fans in on why she didn't hit the Oscars stage on March 15, taking to Instagram after the show. "In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle," she joked. "So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine," she added with a kissing emoji. Alongside the caption, she shared a photo of herself looking makeup-free and a bit swollen while donning a bandage all the way around her head.
The folks messaging her about her absence were surely happy to hear that all is well with the "St. Denis Medical" star, and she confirmed this in true McLendon-Covey fashion — with effortless humor.
Fans are loving Wendi McLendon-Covey's honesty
Fans apparently weren't the only ones who didn't know why Wendi McLendon-Covey wasn't sharing the stage with her former "Bridesmaids" costars. During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the movie's director, Paul Feig, said, "I just heard that she was not available," adding, "She might even be traveling; I'm not sure. But, we will miss her terribly, because I love Wendy." So, even the folks who worked on "Bridesmaids" alongside McLendon-Covey were surely relieved to hear that she didn't attend the reunion for a harmless reason.
Interestingly, McLendon-Covey's surprisingly candid social media post was particularly poignant in the wake of this particular award show. Lately, we've all been watching what feels like a dramatic uptick in drastic face transformations leaving celebs unrecognizable. Amid the fashion disasters on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet, viewers weren't just noticing bad style; they also noticed more stars who didn't quite look like themselves.
While Hollywood's wild plastic surgery transformations are frequently hard to ignore, stars seldom talk openly about the work they've had done. More often than not, they claim changes to their looks are thanks to makeup, skincare, or other non-invasive solutions. Amid all the changing faces, McLendon-Covey's openness about the work she got done was welcome — and her Instagram comments section reflected just that. "Love your transparency," one person wrote. "Damn, how refreshing. Love this!! feel better!" added another. We couldn't agree more.