Wendi McLendon-Covey Had A Very Candid Response To Those 2026 Oscars Feud Rumors

Oscars 2026 viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the cast of the iconic 2011 film "Bridesmaids" take the stage to present the best score award. Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and best actress nominee of the night Rose Byrne reunited to celebrate 15 years since their hit comedy first graced screens. Yet, the reunion was a bittersweet one for some fans, who took note of the glaring absence of one of the movie's stars, Wendi McLendon-Covey. Folks wondered if she had been left out of the special moment or if her non-attendance hinted at bad blood amongst the cast. But McLendon-Covey was quick to put rumors to rest — and she did so in a way that was refreshingly open.

McLendon-Covey wasted no time filling fans in on why she didn't hit the Oscars stage on March 15, taking to Instagram after the show. "In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle," she joked. "So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine," she added with a kissing emoji. Alongside the caption, she shared a photo of herself looking makeup-free and a bit swollen while donning a bandage all the way around her head.

The folks messaging her about her absence were surely happy to hear that all is well with the "St. Denis Medical" star, and she confirmed this in true McLendon-Covey fashion — with effortless humor.