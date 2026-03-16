'Erika Kirk Makeup': Kim Kardashian's 2026 Oscars Party Glam Draws Shady Comparison

Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15. She wore a Gucci dress that shone brighter than an Oscar statue and makeup caked on so thick it looked like an attempt at Mar-a-Lago face, and the internet is calling her out. She wore her hair down in a (slightly frizzy) mid-length bob. Her makeup belonged on a MAGA rally stage next to Erika Kirk, not on a Hollywood red carpet.

Kardashian's face was literally orange and slowly melting under the lights. Plus, while her lips don't appear over-glossed from midrange, it's impossible to ignore the excessive product on them in closeups. "Twins," someone wrote on X, posting close-ups of Kardashian and Kirk side-by-side. Close up, it's also obvious that Kardashian's eyeliner and the eyeshadow on her bottom lid were heavy and the application was messy.

Steve Granitz/Getty

It looks like bad Halloween zombie makeup or bruises under her eyes. "Someone said she had Erika Kirk makeup on & I can't unsee it," someone else commented on the look on X. "Erika kirk typaaa makeup," another person said. Someone else took it a step further, suggesting they could share closets. "Erica kirk eyeing that dress for her stage 15, everyone grieves differently," they replied to a post about the reality star's look.