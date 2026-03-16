'Erika Kirk Makeup': Kim Kardashian's 2026 Oscars Party Glam Draws Shady Comparison
Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15. She wore a Gucci dress that shone brighter than an Oscar statue and makeup caked on so thick it looked like an attempt at Mar-a-Lago face, and the internet is calling her out. She wore her hair down in a (slightly frizzy) mid-length bob. Her makeup belonged on a MAGA rally stage next to Erika Kirk, not on a Hollywood red carpet.
Kardashian's face was literally orange and slowly melting under the lights. Plus, while her lips don't appear over-glossed from midrange, it's impossible to ignore the excessive product on them in closeups. "Twins," someone wrote on X, posting close-ups of Kardashian and Kirk side-by-side. Close up, it's also obvious that Kardashian's eyeliner and the eyeshadow on her bottom lid were heavy and the application was messy.
It looks like bad Halloween zombie makeup or bruises under her eyes. "Someone said she had Erika Kirk makeup on & I can't unsee it," someone else commented on the look on X. "Erika kirk typaaa makeup," another person said. Someone else took it a step further, suggesting they could share closets. "Erica kirk eyeing that dress for her stage 15, everyone grieves differently," they replied to a post about the reality star's look.
Glam isn't the only thing Kim Kardashian shared with Erika Kirk on Oscars night
Kim Kardashian is gorgeous without makeup on and definitely doesn't need to draw inspiration from Erika Kirk when she does wear it. But eagle-eyed fans noticed that she also shared another feature with the Turning Point USA CEO on Oscars night. She popped in some colored contact lenses to turn her naturally brown eyes an icy shade of blue. Kirk's eyes are naturally blue, so Kardashian only needed a blonde wig, and she could've passed for the controversial widow on the red carpet.
The "All's Fair" actress has worn colored contact lenses at other high-profile events in the past, although the change wasn't nearly as dramatic. In 2018, she wore a '90s-inspired Versace gown to the Met Gala. "We chose honey-colored contacts that weren't too far off from my natural eye color, just a bit brighter," she said, of her ethereal brown eyes per Allure, adding that when paired with the right eyeliner and lighting, sometimes her eyes naturally seem lighter.
Kardashian has made the stunning transformation from personal assistant to queen of her own empire in front of the world. Her Oscars night dress was gorgeous, but per the odd glam choices, she seemed to want to transform herself into Kirk, and it's unclear why.