Jane Fonda Accidentally Sparks Feud Rumors With Barbra Streisand After Cheeky Oscars Comment

"I was always in love with him," Jane Fonda said of Robert Redford to Entertainment Tonight. Fonda worked with Redford on four famous films: "The Chase," "Barefoot in the Park," "The Electric Horseman," and "Our Souls at Night." She called her former costar "the most gorgeous human being," while adding that he had "such great values and he did a lot for movies." Fonda clearly has a lot of love for Redford. Yet, Barbra Streisand was able to sing a snippet of the titular song from "The Way We Were" during her tribute, which likely gave her a leg up as the "In Memoriam" segment was being planned. Whatever the reason, though, netizens had mixed reactions to Fonda's take on the matter.

"They should have done it together," one YouTube user wrote. "I like that she was candid about that. I was wondering the same thing," another user said. "But Streisand made THE movie with him. Anyway, Jane has a sense of [humor], and Streisand is her friend," another argued. "Oh, Jane...I hope it was a joke from you!" someone else wrote, while another added, "She was joking but I'm sure she felt a little sting." This last comment is probably closest to the truth. Fonda was smiling and laughing while boasting about all the films she made with Redford. Even so, she obviously loved her fellow actor so much that she'll jump at the chance to honor him however she can.