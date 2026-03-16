Jane Fonda Accidentally Sparks Feud Rumors With Barbra Streisand After Cheeky Oscars Comment
It's the battle of the Hollywood legends... Or is it? Jane Fonda attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and made some interesting comments about fellow acting icon Barbra Streisand. Now, folks are wondering if she was making a joke or a real dig at the star.
We lost so many beloved stars in 2025, and despite only being three months into the year, we've sadly lost a few cherished celebrities in 2026, too. Consequently, the "In Memoriam" segment at this year's Academy Awards was destined to be an emotional one. Back in September, Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford died at the age of 89. In a tear-jerking moment, Streisand, who starred alongside Redford in the 1973 classic film "The Way We Were," took the Oscars stage to pay tribute to the late actor.
After the show, Entertainment Tonight asked Fonda what she thought of the tributes, and she was quick to highlight how she would have liked to have been the one honoring Redford. "I wanna know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford," she asked (via YouTube). She continued to make her case, adding, "She only made one movie with him; I made four. I have more to say." Fonda makes a fair point — and fans are wondering how serious she really was about her disappointment.
Is Jane Fonda actually upset about the in memoriam segment?
"I was always in love with him," Jane Fonda said of Robert Redford to Entertainment Tonight. Fonda worked with Redford on four famous films: "The Chase," "Barefoot in the Park," "The Electric Horseman," and "Our Souls at Night." She called her former costar "the most gorgeous human being," while adding that he had "such great values and he did a lot for movies." Fonda clearly has a lot of love for Redford. Yet, Barbra Streisand was able to sing a snippet of the titular song from "The Way We Were" during her tribute, which likely gave her a leg up as the "In Memoriam" segment was being planned. Whatever the reason, though, netizens had mixed reactions to Fonda's take on the matter.
"They should have done it together," one YouTube user wrote. "I like that she was candid about that. I was wondering the same thing," another user said. "But Streisand made THE movie with him. Anyway, Jane has a sense of [humor], and Streisand is her friend," another argued. "Oh, Jane...I hope it was a joke from you!" someone else wrote, while another added, "She was joking but I'm sure she felt a little sting." This last comment is probably closest to the truth. Fonda was smiling and laughing while boasting about all the films she made with Redford. Even so, she obviously loved her fellow actor so much that she'll jump at the chance to honor him however she can.