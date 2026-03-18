Rumors Swirled About Michelle Obama's Alleged Affair With A Comedian (Who Never Met Her)
Usually, when celebrity affair rumors start circulating, there's at least a connection between the suspects. But the gossip about former First Lady Michelle Obama stepping out with comedian turned superhero Kumail Nanjiani seemed to come out of thin air. And while Obama has stayed quiet, Nanjiani is happy to talk about the rumor, and how preposterous it is.
Nanjiani, who has been married to his writing partner Emily V. Gordon since 2007, briefly spoke about the rumor on the red carpet of the 2026 Academy Awards, pointing out that he has never even met Michelle Obama. He went into deeper detail at the end of 2025 when he appeared on the "So True with Caleb Hearon" podcast, explaining that his wife first heard about the supposed affair when a friend pulled her aside and asked about it. Nanjiani shot the rumor down, saying that Michelle Obama would be "slumming it" if she cheated on her husband with him. Nanjiani and Gordon's love story was made into the Oscar-nominated movie "The Big Sick," which Nanjiani starred in and co-wrote with Gordon. The Obamas also had their romance turned into a movie, "Southside with You." If the rumor of an affair had been true, a third movie could have created quite the cinematic universe.
The Obamas are often the target for rumors
By the time the rumor about Kumail Nanjiani came around, Barack and Michelle Obama were well versed in the gossip game. Theories about the stability of the Obamas' marriage are not new, and continue to this day. But the couple have almost certainly gotten used to being at the center of gossip.
Barack Obama's presidency was rife with absurd scandals, including tan suits and mustard preferences, but the couple rarely paid them any attention. However, while they are seen by many as the perfect couple, Michelle would rather people didn't put their romance on a pedestal. In a 2022 interview with NPR, Michelle discussed what her marriage has taught her and how people need to "evolve with it." in a relationship, saying "I think it's important ... not to glamorize what a partnership feels like because then young people quit too soon. They quit before they've really played out the full scenario."
The Chicago native went on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in 2024 and explained "I don't want people looking at me and Barack like hashtag couple goals and not know that ... there are some broken things that happen in even the best of marriages." Even in the years after leaving the White House, the Obama's marriage has continued to evolve, but it doesn't seem like Kumail Nanjiani is part of that evolution.