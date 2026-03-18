Rumors Swirled About Michelle Obama's Alleged Affair With A Comedian (Who Never Met Her)

By the time the rumor about Kumail Nanjiani came around, Barack and Michelle Obama were well versed in the gossip game. Theories about the stability of the Obamas' marriage are not new, and continue to this day. But the couple have almost certainly gotten used to being at the center of gossip.

Barack Obama's presidency was rife with absurd scandals, including tan suits and mustard preferences, but the couple rarely paid them any attention. However, while they are seen by many as the perfect couple, Michelle would rather people didn't put their romance on a pedestal. In a 2022 interview with NPR, Michelle discussed what her marriage has taught her and how people need to "evolve with it." in a relationship, saying "I think it's important ... not to glamorize what a partnership feels like because then young people quit too soon. They quit before they've really played out the full scenario."

The Chicago native went on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in 2024 and explained "I don't want people looking at me and Barack like hashtag couple goals and not know that ... there are some broken things that happen in even the best of marriages." Even in the years after leaving the White House, the Obama's marriage has continued to evolve, but it doesn't seem like Kumail Nanjiani is part of that evolution.