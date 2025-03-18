Obama Family Scandals That We Can't Believe People Cared About

Lest you think TanGate was the only Obama family fashion kerfuffle, the former first lady's wardrobe sparked plenty of criticism as well. Michelle Obama got off to a rough start in March 2009 with the release of her first official photo. For the occasion (seen here via HuffPost), she wore a flattering black sheath dress, set off with a pearl necklace. But it was sleeveless, and the sight of the first lady's exposed arms had critics clutching their own pearls. Despite the fact Michelle often opted for outfits sans sleeves — including her first inaugural gown — people felt it was inappropriate this time. Chicago Tribune style editor Wendy Donahue told ABC News the paper was flooded with negative comments: "Most of the complaints centered on the dress conveying a sense of informality on a serious occasion."

Advertisement

The first lady's arms became the talk of media worldwide. Was she demonstrating her inner strength by showing off her toned triceps? Or defying common sense by going sleeveless even during the freezing Washington winters? The New York Times mused, "[T]hose bare arms seem like a reminder of everything about her we can't see."

Over the eight years of the Obama administration, the public gradually got used to seeing the first lady's shoulders. Still, considering the fuss her clothing inspired, it's easy to understand why Michelle Obama was strategic in her hairstyles, using straighteners and weaves to create a neat bob. She knew all too well the bias against Black women who wear their hair natural or in braids, particularly in the workplace. Once out of the White House, the first lady was free to adopt the braided styles she preferred.

Advertisement