Obama Family Scandals That We Can't Believe People Cared About
Nobody's perfect, least of all our U.S. presidents. Every POTUS from George Washington onward has been the subject of gossip and criticism for various reasons. Ditto for their first ladies; did you know Eleanor Roosevelt was investigated by the FBI on suspicion of being a Communist and insurrectionist? In more recent years, Barack Obama and his family came under fire many times during his two terms in office (and plenty of rumors about the Obamas have been debunked). But some of their supposed misdeeds seem absurd compared to, say, the drama between Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels. It's enough to make one long for the days when we all got our knickers in a twist over the president's clothing color or his choice of condiment.
These are some of the famous so-called scandals involving Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and their two daughters over the years. Be honest — were you outraged about any of them at the time? How about now?
Pride was Michelle Obama's downfall
Being first lady has drawbacks as well as privileges, and one of those drawbacks is having to watch one's words carefully. One prime example is Melania Trump's taped conversation about Christmas decorations. She complained to a now-ex-friend about having to deck the White House halls when she had other priorities on her mind; when the tapes were made public, Melania was roasted hotter than a chestnut on an open fire. But being a Grinch is one thing; being unpatriotic is another story. Michelle Obama learned this the hard way during husband Barack Obama's first presidential campaign.
Addressing a crowd in Milwaukee, Michelle praised the fact that so many Democrats were coming out in support of her husband. "[F]or the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country, because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback," she said, per Fox News. The conservative media pounced on the remark — how dare a would-be first lady suggest America had done nothing to be proud of? — and Republican candidate John McCain was only too happy to assure his fans of his own national pride. Fortunately, the 2008 and 2012 election results proved voters had forgiven Michelle for her unfortunate phrasing.
The president's tan ensemble wasn't his strong suit
Barack Obama's August 28, 2014, White House press conference will live in infamy, but not for the reason you'd expect. While the president was discussing military strategy against ISIS forces in Syria, the media fixated on his tan suit. It was a departure from Obama's usual dark attire, and critics saw it as a misstep. Such a pale color, they felt, took away from the seriousness of the subject. Congressman Peter King (R-NY) told Newsmax TV (via Sydney Morning Herald), "If you were the head of ISIS ... [w]ould you be afraid that the United States was going to use all its power to crush ISIS? Or would you think, 'Here's a person who's going to go out and do a few fundraisers over the Labor Day weekend'?"
The Obama tan suit controversy caused a stir far longer than it should have, with debates ranging from the exact shade of the suit (tan, khaki, or taupe?) to the way it looked on the president (dapper or awful?). Some outlets pointed out that previous commanders-in-chief had been known to wear light brown suits without being slammed for it. In the end, it was Obama who got the last laugh. Once Donald Trump took his place in the White House, the scandals that followed made the offending suit seem tame by comparison. On the 10th anniversary of his sartorial snafu, Obama took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of himself in the suit next to a pic of Kamala Harris wearing a similar outfit on the campaign trail. "How it started. How it's going," he tweeted. "Ten years later, and it's still a good look!"
Was Michelle Obama right to bare arms?
Lest you think TanGate was the only Obama family fashion kerfuffle, the former first lady's wardrobe sparked plenty of criticism as well. Michelle Obama got off to a rough start in March 2009 with the release of her first official photo. For the occasion (seen here via HuffPost), she wore a flattering black sheath dress, set off with a pearl necklace. But it was sleeveless, and the sight of the first lady's exposed arms had critics clutching their own pearls. Despite the fact Michelle often opted for outfits sans sleeves — including her first inaugural gown — people felt it was inappropriate this time. Chicago Tribune style editor Wendy Donahue told ABC News the paper was flooded with negative comments: "Most of the complaints centered on the dress conveying a sense of informality on a serious occasion."
The first lady's arms became the talk of media worldwide. Was she demonstrating her inner strength by showing off her toned triceps? Or defying common sense by going sleeveless even during the freezing Washington winters? The New York Times mused, "[T]hose bare arms seem like a reminder of everything about her we can't see."
Over the eight years of the Obama administration, the public gradually got used to seeing the first lady's shoulders. Still, considering the fuss her clothing inspired, it's easy to understand why Michelle Obama was strategic in her hairstyles, using straighteners and weaves to create a neat bob. She knew all too well the bias against Black women who wear their hair natural or in braids, particularly in the workplace. Once out of the White House, the first lady was free to adopt the braided styles she preferred.
Sasha Obama went viral on TikTok for the wrong reasons
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's daughters were well known for their nearly impeccable behavior during their dad's presidency — not an easy task for any first child. Still, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama had their controversial moments, too. For Sasha (full name Natasha), the internet proved problematic. In 2016, the then-15-year-old showed her dad how Snapchat worked. As the president started talking about the pros and cons of online platforms, Sasha secretly recorded him for social media, adding a photo of herself looking bored. Obama related the story on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," wryly recalling how his wife and daughters laughed at his expense.
Four years later, Sasha was blasted simply for having fun with friends. A now-deleted TikTok video showed the college student and several pals demonstrating synchronized moves to Popp Hunna's "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)." The result was a flurry of online outrage. The song's explicit lyrics struck critics as being beneath the dignity of a former president's family. Some blasted Sasha and her pals for going unmasked (this was in the midst of the pandemic, remember). And yet others wagged fingers because almost all of the group was white, suggesting Sasha was somehow betraying her identity as a Black woman. A number of prominent figures, including Chelsea Clinton, defended her against the haters, and the fuss eventually subsided. But will the internet learn from history if Barron Trump is caught busting a move with his NYU friends?
Malia Obama's scandals were a real lollapalooza
Like her sister, Malia Obama was the source of gossip — twice! — related to her love of music. In 2016, the older Obama daughter attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, where the then-18-year-old was caught on video smoking what appeared to be a joint. That in itself sent eyebrows skyward, though she would hardly have been the only one enjoying a recreational puff. But the bigger surprise was that the Democratic National Convention was taking place the same night, with Hillary Clinton accepting her historic nomination for the presidency. Critics scolded Malia for skipping out on such an important event, but others on X, formerly Twitter, applauded her for being a regular teen. "Malia Obama skipping the DNC for Lollapalooza is the most shocking thing the child of a president has done since George W. Bush invaded Iraq," eyerolled a commenter.
Malia once again caused a stir at Lollapalooza the following year, per TMZ. Cameras caught her dropping to the grass, rolling about, and pounding the ground. Eventually, her security detail escorted her off the grounds in a golf cart. Was she just that into The Killers' music, or was she a wee bit under the influence, as many attendees surely were? Either way, "Malia Obama's wild dancing" doesn't have quite the same ring as "Hunter Biden's laptop" or "Eric Trump's cancer charity controversy."
A touching moment touched off a firestorm
The U.S. may have parted ways with Great Britain a couple of centuries ago, but its representatives still show respect when meeting the royal family. For example, it's considered improper to shake the British monarch's hand unless they extend theirs first, and any other type of familiar contact is frowned upon. When the Obamas visited Queen Elizabeth II in April 2009, Michelle Obama seemed to have forgotten that protocol. During a reception, the queen touched the first lady's back for a moment, and Michelle reciprocated with a quick back-touch of her own. The British tabloids gleefully pounced on the breach of etiquette: Oh, those boorish Yanks! TIME magazine offered a defense of the then-first lady. The queen did, after all, touch Michelle first, so it may have appeared acceptable to return the gesture.
More than a decade later, King Charles III is on the throne and trying to dispel the stuffy rep of his position; William, Prince of Wales, will likely make the palace even less formal when he's crowned. The rule about never touching a monarch may soon become a thing of the past, which will make Michelle's gaffe seem even more inconsequential. And lest we forget, back in 1976, Gerald Ford invited the queen to the White House, with Captain & Tennille as entertainment. Playing "Muskrat Love" for Her Majesty — that was a real presidential scandal.
Barack Obama 'mustard' up an outcry over lunch
Finally, we come to the most head-scratching controversy of all regarding Barack Obama. In May of 2009, he and his vice president, a certain Mr. Biden, visited a Virginia diner for lunch. Obama ordered "just your basic cheddar cheeseburger, medium-well," as seen in a clip "The Daily Show" shared on X. So far, so good. But then the president delivered a shocking request: Instead of ketchup, he wanted "a spicy mustard or a Dijon mustard, something like that." That sent Fox News into a tizzy, as its hosts blasted Obama for his supposedly elitist tastes. Sean Hannity, dubbing Obama "President Poupon," teased, "I hope you enjoyed that 'fancy burger.'" Laura Ingraham went a step further by taking a jab at the president's machismo: "What kind of man eats a cheeseburger without ketchup?"
"Dijongate" seems laughable compared to the early weeks of Donald Trump's second term in office. The president's love for fast food and Diet Coke might have garnered just as much of a buzz, if not for all the executive orders and controversial cabinet picks that grabbed attention away from his diet. At least one entity was happy about Obama's favorite condiment, though: The PR department for Grey Poupon mustard sent out a release asking him to give his official "pardon" to fellow Grey Poupon fans.