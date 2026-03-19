Before And After Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Show How Her Regretted Nose Job Changed Her Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the 2020s have definitely been marked by a movement of celebrities embracing transparency regarding their plastic surgery procedures, not everyone's experience has been positive across the board. Living life in the public eye undoubtedly brings its own set of pressures to adhere to beauty standards, but Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra's journey under the knife wasn't entirely by choice.

Chopra recalls in her memoir, "Unfinished" (via People) that the original procedure was meant to address a "polyp in my nasal cavity," a routine fix that wouldn't outwardly change her features. However, things wouldn't go to plan as "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and [it] collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages ... Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone."

Patrick Durand & Chirag Wakaskar/Getty

The difference was stark, as photos of the model ahead of winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 show off her natural nose. Smiling during a photoshoot at the beach, Chopra's nose visibly has a rounder tip, as well as her wider natural nostrils and nosebridge. By the time she was spotted at the 2008 Mumbai premiere for the movie "Love Story 2050," her nose had drastically slimmed down. Chopra's nose job caused her a lot of mental anguish, amongst the other tragic details of her life, but the star has learned to love her new appearance over the years.