Before And After Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Show How Her Regretted Nose Job Changed Her Face
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the 2020s have definitely been marked by a movement of celebrities embracing transparency regarding their plastic surgery procedures, not everyone's experience has been positive across the board. Living life in the public eye undoubtedly brings its own set of pressures to adhere to beauty standards, but Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra's journey under the knife wasn't entirely by choice.
Chopra recalls in her memoir, "Unfinished" (via People) that the original procedure was meant to address a "polyp in my nasal cavity," a routine fix that wouldn't outwardly change her features. However, things wouldn't go to plan as "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and [it] collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages ... Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone."
The difference was stark, as photos of the model ahead of winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 show off her natural nose. Smiling during a photoshoot at the beach, Chopra's nose visibly has a rounder tip, as well as her wider natural nostrils and nosebridge. By the time she was spotted at the 2008 Mumbai premiere for the movie "Love Story 2050," her nose had drastically slimmed down. Chopra's nose job caused her a lot of mental anguish, amongst the other tragic details of her life, but the star has learned to love her new appearance over the years.
Priyanka Chopra went under the knife again after regretted nose job
Priyanka Chopra's confidence has bounced back since her regretted nose job, inspiring songs written by her husband, Nick Jonas. However, corrective surgery could have played a major role in that. Chopra opened up about her late father's encouragement to undergo corrective surgery on her nose on "The Howard Stern Show," revealing: "I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you.' He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."
She isn't the only star to have continued to undergo plastic surgery following a regretted procedure; side-by-side photos of supermodel Bella Hadid prove she's undergone other major plastic surgery besides her regretted nose job. While Hadid wished she had been able to grow into the nose she had inherited from her family, Chopra also wanted to hold onto her original features. Per ET, the "Quantico" star wrote that the nose job was an especially heavy blow, seeing as "My difference is my strength. If I looked like other 'classically beautiful' girls, then I wouldn't stand out, and more important, I wouldn't be me."
Chopra's career also suffered as a consequence of her nose job. She shared that she had been fired from three different projects following the procedure. She also wrote about being dubbed "Plastic Chopra" by Indian media outlets in her memoir (via Entertainment Tonight). With her livelihood and self-esteem on the line, going back under the knife seemed like the next logical choice.