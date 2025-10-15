Side By Side Photos Prove Bella Hadid Has Undergone Major Plastic Surgery
Bella Hadid's modeling career got off to a fast and furious start in August 2014 when she signed with IMG Models and appeared at New York Fashion Week the following month. She's never looked back, walking the runway for Tom Ford and becoming a Victoria's Secret model in 2015, leading to an insanely glamorous life for Hadid and her sister Gigi Hadid. Years before ever stepping foot on a runway, though, Hadid had a foray with plastic surgery. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Hadid admitted that she had a rhinoplasty procedure at the age of 14, later wishing she had let herself grow into the nose she inherited from her family.
Dr. Raja Mohan told The List that Hadid need not have confessed anything to reveal her cosmetic procedure — all it takes is a careful look at side-by-side photos of her as a young teenager and in 2025 to see that she's had a nose job. "Even without her admission, the difference is striking enough that most observers, not just surgeons, would likely recognize she had a rhinoplasty," Dr. Mohan said. In the older photo, Hadid's nose has a small bump on the ridge (also called the dorsum), and the surface of her nose is wider. The tip of her nose is also rounder and fuller, and doesn't project out as much.
In contrast, Dr. Mohan noted that Hadid's nose is straighter and narrower after surgery, and with clearer dorsal aesthetic lines, which are the smooth, symmetrical lines that run from the eyebrows down to the nasal tip. "The tip shows increased refinement, with more definition, slight upward rotation, and greater projection," added Dr. Mohan. This was likely all accomplished by the "removal of a dorsal hump and narrowing of the bony vault," along with "a cephalic trim (removing excess cartilage from the lower lateral cartilages), or tip suturing."
Hadid says she hasn't done any other procedures on her face
Bella Hadid admitted to having plastic surgery, so it's unlikely she was trying to hide it from the public. She discussed her rhinoplasty with Vogue in the aforementioned interview partly because she was trying to dispel rumors that she'd had other cosmetic procedures done on her face. "People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she said, noting that most people don't look the same in their mid-20s as they did when they were going through puberty.
"I have never used filler," she added. "I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called — it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book." Hadid said that the rumors about her appearance have made her feel like she doesn't deserve to be in the fashion industry. "I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," she lamented.