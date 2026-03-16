Donald Trump's Broken Record Babbling Is Turning Even MAGA Against Him

If there's one thing that Donald Trump is known for, along with his love of gold and long red ties, it's airing his grievances at a rally in front of his fans. One of his long-repeated claims is that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump even tried to sue CNN over calling out their coverage of his baseless claims of election fraud; the case was deemed "meritless," via CNN. And, even after having won the presidency in 2024, Trump has continued to talk about the 2020 election. That's making some people in MAGA nervous as the 2026 midterm elections are fast approaching.

Instead of continuing to talk about the 2020 election, some Republicans have some advice on what would work as a stronger message to voters. "It would be better if the midterms focused on the recovery of the economy and all the good things the Republican administration and Congress are doing to move the economy forward," Republican political strategist Charlie Gerow told Politico.

And it's not just that Trump is complaining about losing. Trump's Justice Department and the FBI have been working to get voter records from some of the battleground states from the 2020 election, including in Arizona and Georgia, according to PBS. Todd Gillman, chair of the Monroe County Republican Party in Michigan, explained to Politico that he thought Trump and Republicans should instead "focus on the things that matter to everybody throughout the whole country, or we're going to have a problem in a few months."