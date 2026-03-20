Kari Lake Scandals That Flushed Her Credibility Down The Drain

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When Donald Trump lost the election in 2020, he had people around him who denied that such a thing had happened, like former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell. They were joined by Kari Lake, a former newscaster turned Republican political figure from Arizona. But it's not just that Lake has supported the idea that Trump had the election stolen from him, even when all evidence points to him losing fair and square, that has made people question how much she can be trusted. There have been a number of other times where Lake has engaged in shady behavior that has undermined her integrity and reliability.

Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022, and she lost. Did she accept the defeat with grace? She did not. Instead, she started making claims that the election had been stolen. And in her book "Unafraid: Just Getting Started," she wrote: "I am the lawful governor of Arizona. The current occupant of the governor's office is just a squatter." But despite her claims, even some people who believed that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump didn't think it had been stolen from Lake.

Lake went to court multiple times over her loss of the governor's seat, but the results remained unchanged. One Arizona Republican told NBC News in 2024, "At this point, it makes her lose credibility to keep on spending time, money, and energy on it. It's not going to change at this point. And if she were to recognize that, then she would probably gain a lot more support."