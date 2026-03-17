Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Oldest Daughter Hints At Who She's Siding With In The Divorce

It's been six months since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban. Ever since, the rockstar's behavior has had everyone on Kidman's team amid the messy split. And, from the sound of it, it's not just fans who are siding with Kidman; their daughters are seemingly turning against Urban, too.

Kidman and Urban have two daughters together: 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Urban was reportedly devastated when Sunday left him out of a shoutout she gave her mom recently. As an up-and-coming model, Sunday is Elle Australia's March 2026 cover girl. This is clearly quite an accomplishment and a career milestone for the teenager. And, during her interview, she took the opportunity to recognize her mom. Her dad, on the other hand, wasn't mentioned.

"My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life," Sunday said in her interview with Elle Australia. "She's a key part of everything I do," she added. She also explained that her famous mom has shared some helpful tips for launching her modeling career. "The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time," she shared. This was a sweet nod to Kidman. And, under other circumstances, being left out might not have bothered Urban. In the wake of the split, however, he was apparently hurt when he didn't get a mention.