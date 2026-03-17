Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Oldest Daughter Hints At Who She's Siding With In The Divorce
It's been six months since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban. Ever since, the rockstar's behavior has had everyone on Kidman's team amid the messy split. And, from the sound of it, it's not just fans who are siding with Kidman; their daughters are seemingly turning against Urban, too.
Kidman and Urban have two daughters together: 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Urban was reportedly devastated when Sunday left him out of a shoutout she gave her mom recently. As an up-and-coming model, Sunday is Elle Australia's March 2026 cover girl. This is clearly quite an accomplishment and a career milestone for the teenager. And, during her interview, she took the opportunity to recognize her mom. Her dad, on the other hand, wasn't mentioned.
"My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life," Sunday said in her interview with Elle Australia. "She's a key part of everything I do," she added. She also explained that her famous mom has shared some helpful tips for launching her modeling career. "The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time," she shared. This was a sweet nod to Kidman. And, under other circumstances, being left out might not have bothered Urban. In the wake of the split, however, he was apparently hurt when he didn't get a mention.
Ketih Urban may be worried about his daughters' view of him
An insider told New Idea that reading Sunday Rose Kidman Urban's shoutout to Nicole Kidman while he didn't get one left Keith Urban "just numb." Another source told the outlet, "Keith doesn't know what to say, but he's trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub — so publicly, there in black and white — has stumped him," adding, "It's like he doesn't exist."
At their ages, there was no question that the couple's daughters would be hugely impacted by this divorce. When it came to who got custody of the teens, however, it doesn't seem like things were up for debate for very long. Per People, the couple signed off on the parenting plan about a month before filing for divorce. This agreement granted Kidman custody for 306 days of the year, giving Urban the remaining 59 days. Evidently, Sunday and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban are spending way more time with their mom than their dad since the split. So, it's no surprise that they might be more inclined to side with Kidman, if they're truly taking sides at all.
We, of course, don't know what's going on behind-the-scenes with Kidman and Urban's divorce and their daughters' takes on it. Based on Urban's reported reaction to this interview, though, it certainly sounds like his insecurity about how his daughters feel about him runs deep.