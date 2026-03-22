Side-By-Side Pics Of Kendra Wilkinson Show How Much She's Changed Since Girls Next Door

Kendra Wilkinson has gone through an amazing personal transformation since she left the hit E! reality show "The Girls Next Door" in 2009. She's headlined her own reality shows, become a mother, endured a difficult divorce from husband Hank Baskett, found a career in real estate (which turned into the short-lived reality show "Kendra Sells Hollywood"), and dealt with issues regarding her mental health. Despite all her success, there's no denying that Wilkinson has lived a tragic life both in and out of the spotlight, and some of that may be reflected in the changes to her appearance over the years.

It's been over two decades since the world met Wilkinson as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends on "The Girls Next Door" in August 2005. She was in her early 20s then, and turned 40 in June 2025. So, it's obvious she's aged, but it becomes shockingly clear when comparing side-by-side photos from 2005 and 2026. Most noticeably, Wilkinson has gained weight and ditched the artificial platinum blonde hair color, while also opting for less volume in her hair. Plus, her makeup in 2026 has become much more natural and subtle than in 2005.

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Wilkinson has also developed some natural signs of aging, such as smile lines and crow's feet, that may have trolls on social media saying she's "aging poorly." Honestly, though, she just looks like a woman in her 40s, one who isn't clinging to her same beauty standards from 20 years prior, and that's actually refreshing.