Simon Cowell's Age Gap With His Fiancée Lauren Is Glaringly Obvious In These Photos

Simon Cowell is used to the role of being the ruthless "X-Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent" judge. But when it comes to his love life, he has been on the receiving end of harsh judgment himself. His relationship with Lauren Silverman, the mother of his son Eric, has long been a subject of discussion because of the 18-year age gap that becomes painfully obvious in red carpet snaps and Instagram posts. Far be it from us to criticize true love and the relationship between two consenting adults. Celebrity couples with age gaps are hardly rare, after all. But some couples make you do a double-take, and Cowell and Silverman are definitely one of those.

From George and Amal Clooney to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, people have seen (and judged) all age-gap Hollywood relationships. But while some couples manage to age in sync, others haven't been so lucky. And between Cowell's famously obsessive skincare routines and Silverman's effortlessly youthful glow, their dynamic walks the fine line between glamorous and trying too hard.

Several factors come into play here, other than age itself: their contrasting fashion choices, Cowell's almost perpetual scowl, and more than anything, the fact that he once admitted to having so much Botox that he looked "like something out of a horror film." The visual contrasts are impossible to ignore. He may have quit the Botox now, but his recent £545 acupuncture sessions show a man who is fighting Father Time with every tool in the book to keep up with his younger wife. Despite everything, though, these photos don't lie, and the truth about their age gap is right there in high definition.