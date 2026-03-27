Meghan McCain's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes
For high-profile figures, developing a personal style suitable for their line of work is essential. Unfortunately, people who have been in the limelight for many years, like former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, have a well-documented history of making mistakes with their makeup and styling. But hey, at least Meghan isn't the only politician's daughter with that problem; Jenna Bush Hager made some huge makeup mistakes in the 2010s.
Meghan underwent a stunning transformation as she grew up with her father, John McCain, in Congress and entered the media industry as an adult. Like Bush Hager, Meghan made some glaring makeup mistakes when she attended big events in the early 2000s and early 2010s, from falling prey to questionable trends like pencil-thin eyebrows to overusing several beauty products. As the late congressman's daughter juggled different eyeshadow looks and foundation shades over the years, Meghan struggled to find the most suitable beauty techniques before attaining better style with age.
Meghan McCain's makeup at the Republican National Convention had typical early-2000s mistakes
In September 2004, a 19-year-old Meghan McCain attended the Republican National Convention with her dad, John McCain, who hosted an "SNL"-inspired event. Meghan wore a black dress with an apron neckline, allowing her makeup to take the spotlight. The young McCain had very thin eyebrows in true early-2000s fashion, which ultimately didn't suit her face. Her shimmery eye look had a similar vibe to those favored by young Hollywood stars at the time, except it looked overdone. While shimmery eyeshadow works well for many people, it seems like Meghan's was densely packed onto her upper eyelid.
Meghan McCain's powdery makeup at Perez Hilton's birthday party
Meghan McCain seemed to learn from her makeup mishap in 2004 because she didn't over-pluck her brows and wear a ton of shimmery eyeshadow to Perez Hilton's birthday bash in 2009. However, she had another problem on her hands. While she sported a smokey eye and light amounts of blush for a slightly mature look, the sides of McCain's face looked very powdery. She likely wore powder foundation to subdue the coloring on her cheeks but could have used less to do the job.
She wore the wrong foundation to the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Meghan McCain had a drastic makeup transformation from the Republican National Convention in September 2004 to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in May 2009. The senator's daughter wore an elegant white gown with details on the neckline and sleeves. While the dress highlighted her tan, it was apparent that McCain forgot to match her foundation to her neck and chest. The shade difference wasn't dramatic, but her face looked more cool-toned while her neck and chest had a slightly warmer undertone.
The highlighter under Meghan McCain's brows looked packed in one place
In October 2010, Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain attended the 25 at 25 event by Elle Magazine and Express. Their makeup looks were almost identical. Both wore bronzer, lip gloss, and a black smokey eye, but Meghan stood out from her mom by wearing a shimmery highlighter under her eyebrows. Unfortunately, this part of the young McCain's makeup wasn't done as well as the rest. Meghan's highlighter looked like it was packed onto one area under her brows instead of evenly spread out.
Her smokey eye looked more like raccoon eyes
As a contributing writer for the Daily Beast, Meghan McCain attended the publication's Innovator Summit in New Orleans in October 2010. McCain dressed professionally, but her makeup wasn't done like she was going to a red-carpet event. McCain wore a bare face with the exception of very light blush, smokey black eyeshadow, and lip gloss. Although anyone can look polished with lip gloss and no other makeup products, McCain's smokey eye had more of a raccoon look instead of an effortless, minimalist makeup look.
Meghan McCain's eye makeup wasn't the best part of her Time 100 Gala look
When she went to the Time 100 Gala in 2011, Meghan McCain had an overall polished look. However, her chic updo with bangs couldn't hide that her eye makeup didn't look great. She wore a heavy amount of eyeliner on her eyelids, which made her hooded eyes look even smaller. It also appeared that McCain only applied mascara or false lashes on one eye since the other had no visible lashes to stand out from the black eyeliner. Additionally, her under-eye concealer looked too bright to the point where her skin looked gray. Her makeup also creased under one of her eyes.