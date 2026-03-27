Meghan McCain's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes

For high-profile figures, developing a personal style suitable for their line of work is essential. Unfortunately, people who have been in the limelight for many years, like former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, have a well-documented history of making mistakes with their makeup and styling. But hey, at least Meghan isn't the only politician's daughter with that problem; Jenna Bush Hager made some huge makeup mistakes in the 2010s.

Meghan underwent a stunning transformation as she grew up with her father, John McCain, in Congress and entered the media industry as an adult. Like Bush Hager, Meghan made some glaring makeup mistakes when she attended big events in the early 2000s and early 2010s, from falling prey to questionable trends like pencil-thin eyebrows to overusing several beauty products. As the late congressman's daughter juggled different eyeshadow looks and foundation shades over the years, Meghan struggled to find the most suitable beauty techniques before attaining better style with age.