This Side-By-Side Photo Of Meghan McCain's Wild Makeup Transformation Should Be Studied

As the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain's lived in the spotlight for a long time. Growing up, she was occasionally photographed during her dad's media appearances. Since we've been able to witness Meghan's stunning transformation firsthand, we can see the evolution of her beauty routine. In 2004, Meghan joined her parents, John and Cindy McCain, for a special event in New York. When compared to a 2023 photo of Meghan, the differences are obvious.

Evan Agostini & Taylor Hill/Getty

For starters, Meghan's 2004 brows are plucked into thin lines — a look that was everywhere at the turn of the millennium. She also made liberal use of the popular Y2K frosted eyeshadow by applying it all the way up to her brows. This shimmery theme extends into Meghan's foundation and blush, and is accentuated by her glossy lips.

By 2023, she went in the opposite direction, pairing a matte foundation with bright red matte lipstick. Her brows grew back, and their gentle arches highlight her eyes. She's got just a touch of light brown eye shadow, which places more attention on the prominent black mascara and eyeliner. One thing remains the same, however: Meghan's skin looks flawless in both photos, as well as when she goes makeup free. The TV star and podcaster revealed in a 2023 Instagram story that she takes skincare seriously and hasn't used Botox.