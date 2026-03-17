Trump's Sketchy Claim He's Gotten Support From A Former President Gets Brutally Roasted

Donald Trump had a board meeting on March 16 with members of The Kennedy Center, which Trump added his name to in December 2025, much to the irritation of many (including the Kennedys themselves). Trump began the meeting by discussing the war in Iran that the U.S. and Israel started in late February. Out of nowhere, Trump claimed a former president had given him their full support for the attacks on Iran.

"I've spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually. A past president, former president, he said: 'I wish I did it. I wish I did.' But they didn't do it. I'm doing it," Trump said (via The White House). When asked which president he was referring to, Trump replied, "I can't tell you that. I don't want to embarrass him. It would be very bad for his career, even though he's got no career left."

That's quite a lot to unpack, and people were just not believing it, so they found all kinds of ways to ridicule his claim. One person quipped on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Technically – Trump is also a former President, so the mirror counts." Another joked about why Trump couldn't say which president it was: "You wouldn't know him though, he goes to a different school."

Others brought in fictional characters. "He talked to Kevin Spacey in character as Frank Underwood," one person wrote on X, referring to the ruthless politician Spacey played on Netflix's "House of Cards." Yet another asked, "Why are people ruling out that he could've talked to the ghost of a president in the White House? Fake news always giving him such a hard time... smh."