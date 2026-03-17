Trump's Sketchy Claim He's Gotten Support From A Former President Gets Brutally Roasted
Donald Trump had a board meeting on March 16 with members of The Kennedy Center, which Trump added his name to in December 2025, much to the irritation of many (including the Kennedys themselves). Trump began the meeting by discussing the war in Iran that the U.S. and Israel started in late February. Out of nowhere, Trump claimed a former president had given him their full support for the attacks on Iran.
"I've spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually. A past president, former president, he said: 'I wish I did it. I wish I did.' But they didn't do it. I'm doing it," Trump said (via The White House). When asked which president he was referring to, Trump replied, "I can't tell you that. I don't want to embarrass him. It would be very bad for his career, even though he's got no career left."
That's quite a lot to unpack, and people were just not believing it, so they found all kinds of ways to ridicule his claim. One person quipped on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Technically – Trump is also a former President, so the mirror counts." Another joked about why Trump couldn't say which president it was: "You wouldn't know him though, he goes to a different school."
Others brought in fictional characters. "He talked to Kevin Spacey in character as Frank Underwood," one person wrote on X, referring to the ruthless politician Spacey played on Netflix's "House of Cards." Yet another asked, "Why are people ruling out that he could've talked to the ghost of a president in the White House? Fake news always giving him such a hard time... smh."
No former president has confirmed Donald Trump's story, so he doubled down
There are only four living presidents whom Donald Trump could have spoken to: Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. All four men, via aides or those close to them, told NBC News that Trump had not spoken to them about Iranian strikes.
Despite these denials, Trump repeated the story that he'd spoken to a former president. When he was asked about it during an Oval Office meeting with the press later in the day on Monday, he doubled down. He denied it was Bush, and when asked whether the person was Clinton, Trump responded, "I don't want to say," per Forbes on YouTube. He added that they all had "Trump Derangement Syndrome," but the person in question "happens to really like me, and I like that person, who's a smart person." Considering the way Trump constantly trashes Biden and Obama, and how he and the Bush family don't get along, one has to assume that Trump's talking about his fellow Epstein buddy, Bill Clinton. That is, if Trump's story is even accurate at all.
While Trump's claims at the Kennedy Center meeting have gotten a lot of attention, it wasn't the only unexpected topic he brought up. Trump also claimed he had predicted 9/11 and once again complained that gold paint doesn't have the same look as gold leaf. He also mentioned Chief of Staff Susie Wiles' breast cancer diagnosis, and he possibly violated HIPAA by revealing previously private medical information about Representative Neal Dunn. That's a lot of information to process from just one meeting, and the hits keep coming, so we'll probably forget all about Trump's secret little conversation by tomorrow.