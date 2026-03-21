The Messy Truth About One Of Oprah Winfrey's Most Famous Moments
It's not exactly uncommon for memorable moments or popular motifs from the world of daytime television to achieve meme status or otherwise embed themselves in the pop-culture lexicon. Even if you've never seen an episode of "Maury," you're probably familiar with the concept of people jumping for joy upon hearing the words, "You are not the father." Even if you're only casually aware of "Dr. Phil," you might still know about host Phil McGraw's threats to send troubled youth to "the ranch." And speaking of McGraw, lest we forget Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, who achieved international fame after uttering the immortal phrase, "Cash me ousside, how bow dat?" on his show. That being said, one of the most famous daytime-TV moments of all time belongs to the woman who made Phil McGraw: Oprah Winfrey. However, this iconic piece of talk show history was actually far messier behind the scenes than you probably realize.
A September 2004 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" gave birth to what is almost certainly the most-quoted moment of the TV host's long career. Winfrey announced that everyone in the audience would be receiving a free car, excitedly proclaiming, "You get a car! You get a car! ... Everybody gets a car!" To be more specific, all 276 people in attendance were gifted a brand-new Pontiac G-6, according to History.com. Each car was valued at $28,500, meaning the total bill for this legendary moment came out to over $7.8 million. However, in addition to some of the less-publicized details regarding who actually footed the bill for this giveaway, there was also a pretty big catch as far as the recipients were concerned. What was that catch, exactly? Well, we'll give you a small hint in the form of three big letters: I-R-S.
Unexpected taxes marred Oprah's car giveaway for some
As convenient as it would be, brand-new cars don't just materialize out of thin air. And when there's a lot of money being thrown around, complications are bound to arise. In the case of Oprah Winfrey's now-famous 2004 car giveaway, there was definitely more to the story — on multiple fronts.
The first and more minor of the two significant controversies related to the giveaway was the fact that, despite her staggering net worth, Winfrey herself didn't actually pay for the cars. Rather, they were donated by Pontiac itself as a nearly $8 million publicity stunt. But hey, at least close to 300 people got free cars, right? Well, not exactly. Because while the audience members in attendance for "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on that fateful day in 2004 didn't have to pay for the cars themselves, taxes still applied.
The applicable sales taxes were taken care of (though there are conflicting reports on whether it was the show's producers or Pontiac itself that paid them), but recipients were still on the hook for income and gift taxes that came out to a reported average of $6,000 per person. "It's always a complicated thing when you're giving stuff away," producer Lisa Erspamer said on the podcast "Making Oprah: The Inside Story of a TV Revolution" (via SupercarBlondie). Erspamer noted that guests were given the option to take cash instead of the car, though there was still pushback. "Because we didn't pay the gift tax, people complained to the press, and that was devastating," she said. Still, some recipients saw it as a glass-half-full situation. "It's not really a free car. It's more of a 75 percent-off car," one individual said (via History.com), adding, "Of course, that's still not such a bad deal."