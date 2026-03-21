The Messy Truth About One Of Oprah Winfrey's Most Famous Moments

It's not exactly uncommon for memorable moments or popular motifs from the world of daytime television to achieve meme status or otherwise embed themselves in the pop-culture lexicon. Even if you've never seen an episode of "Maury," you're probably familiar with the concept of people jumping for joy upon hearing the words, "You are not the father." Even if you're only casually aware of "Dr. Phil," you might still know about host Phil McGraw's threats to send troubled youth to "the ranch." And speaking of McGraw, lest we forget Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, who achieved international fame after uttering the immortal phrase, "Cash me ousside, how bow dat?" on his show. That being said, one of the most famous daytime-TV moments of all time belongs to the woman who made Phil McGraw: Oprah Winfrey. However, this iconic piece of talk show history was actually far messier behind the scenes than you probably realize.

A September 2004 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" gave birth to what is almost certainly the most-quoted moment of the TV host's long career. Winfrey announced that everyone in the audience would be receiving a free car, excitedly proclaiming, "You get a car! You get a car! ... Everybody gets a car!" To be more specific, all 276 people in attendance were gifted a brand-new Pontiac G-6, according to History.com. Each car was valued at $28,500, meaning the total bill for this legendary moment came out to over $7.8 million. However, in addition to some of the less-publicized details regarding who actually footed the bill for this giveaway, there was also a pretty big catch as far as the recipients were concerned. What was that catch, exactly? Well, we'll give you a small hint in the form of three big letters: I-R-S.