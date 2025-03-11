The Transformation Of Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie

Danielle Bregoli first came into the public eye when she appeared on the Dr. Phil Show with her mother. Known for the catchphrase, "Cash me outside, how bout dah," the then 13-year-old took the internet by storm and became part of 2013's meme culture. As a child in Boynton Beach, Florida, Bregoli grew up close to her mother. From the childhood pictures Dr. Phil shared with the audience in the 2017 episode, Danielle can be seen snuggling with her mother.

Advertisement

However, as she detailed in her song, "Mama Don't Worry (Still Ain't Dirty)," financial instability, drama, and conflicts were the tragic reality Bhad Bhabie grew up in. She started stealing prescription pills and cars for cash at a young age. In an interview with Billboard, Barbara Ann Bregoli, a two-time cancer survivor, revealed that her daughter had a hard time with her diagnosis. She saw a drastic change in Danielle's behavior when her cancer came back the second time. "That's when she started acting up," Barbara said. "I don't think she could handle it."

As opposed to having a short lifespan of overnight fame, Danielle remained relevant and re-branded herself several times — as rapper Bhad Bhabie, the face of a beauty brand, an independent artist, etc. She has made millions from her OnlyFans account, started a record label, and wrote diss tracks during one of her high-profile public feuds. It's safe to say that Bregoli has come a long way since her time with Dr. Phil.

Advertisement