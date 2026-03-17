Kate Middleton's Recent Beauty Blunders Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her MUA

Time and time again, up-close looks at Catherine, Princess of Wales' makeup have proven that the MAGA ladies should be taking notes. Throughout her decades in the spotlight, Kate Middleton hasn't fallen for makeup trends, or opted for the harsh, heavy looks associated with "Republican makeup." Instead, a clean, simple beauty routine is what we've come to expect from her. Lately, though, her look has been a bit different than what she usually wears. She seems to be trying some slightly more severe approaches with what sometimes looks like sloppier application. Does she have a new makeup artist, or is her taste simply evolving? Either way, it certainly seems like something different is going on with the princess' beauty routine — and it's not working as well as her old style.

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Like anyone in the public eye for much of their lives, Kate's makeup has transformed throughout the years. Through it all, though, her style has remained fairly consistent. Yet Kate kicked off 2026 with a subtle makeup mistake in Scotland; she sported all-around smudged eyeliner, which made her makeup appear uncharacteristically messy. Interestingly, this seemed to be just the beginning of her messier makeup looks. Throughout the month of March, she's been consistently sporting makeup looks that are a far cry from her usual polished, barely-there beauty routine.