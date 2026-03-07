Up-Close Look At Kate Middleton's Makeup Proves The MAGA Ladies Should Be Taking Notes

In the MAGAverse, the worst makeup mistakes tend to repeat themselves over and over again. In fact, the ladies in President Donald Trump's inner circle basically treat bad makeup like the ideal. Still, there are plenty of folks in the public eye who are known for sporting flattering, understated makeup that most MAGA ladies would consider far too tasteful and subtle. Catherine, Princess of Wales is a great example of this. Her beauty looks are rarely imposing or intense the way those in charge across the pond typically are. And, unlike the MAGAverse beauty trends, Kate Middleton's makeup typically looks natural and pretty when it's captured up close too.

Samir Hussein/Getty

A zoomed-in camera lens is basically MAGA makeup's worst nightmare come true. The less-than-ideal texture of caked-on foundation, unblended, high-contrast eye makeup, and overwhelming false lashes are far more apparent up-close. And this is obviously bad news for those sporting the classic "Republican makeup" look. But, is this an inevitability when heading to a highly photographed event in a full face of makeup? Allow a closeup of Kate at the 2026 BAFTAs to prove otherwise. She is far from au naturel in this photo. Yet, despite seeing her skin close up, the princess still looks natural and effortless. A makeup look like this one likely wouldn't feel like enough for most MAGA ladies. In reality, though, this should be their new beauty routine inspo.