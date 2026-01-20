Unfiltered Close-Up Of Kate Middleton Exposes Glaring Makeup Mistake In Scotland
Not even princesses have flawless makeup all the time. That's comforting news for the rest of us makeup-wearers, but not so much for Catherine, Princess of Wales. During a visit to Scotland, one photographer got up close and personal with Kate Middleton, snapping a close-up photo of the princess' face. Unfortunately for her, this put every little detail of her makeup on full display. And that means we caught her right in the middle of a dated and not-so-flattering eyeliner moment.
On January 20, Kate headed to Stirling, Scotland, where she made an appearance at Radical Weavers, a hand-weaving studio that uses its niche to give back to the community. Her famous fashion prowess was on full display — she sported a blue-on-blue plaid, which perfectly coordinated with her beloved engagement ring. Her makeup, on the other hand, wasn't quite as on-point as her outerwear and accessories. The close-up pic revealed smudgy eyeliner on her bottom lash line, which gave her an uncharacteristically unkempt look.
Kate Middleton's latest makeup mistake made her look messy
Kate Middleton's unpleasant eyeliner look reminded us of makeup trends of the past. These days, though, dark liner lining the lower lash line isn't on-trend. The makeup method tends to close in the eye and make it appear smaller. Furthermore, smudgy liner on the lower lash line can look a bit messy, making it appear as though you slept in your makeup, rather than applied a fresh face. And, based on this pic, that is definitely the problem Kate ran into with this makeup moment.
Kate has certainly undergone a makeup transformation through the years, and perhaps this latest liner look is just another leg of that evolution. While we don't typically think of her as one of the many celebs whose makeup transformations have completely backfired, this definitely isn't Kate's first or worst makeup fail of all time. While she might not love the fact that this photo of her unflattering eyeliner is making the rounds, it just might inspire her to put down that smudgy liner stick the next time she finds herself pointing it toward that lower lash line. After all, we all learn from our mistakes — especially when those mistakes are caught on a very, very zoomed-in camera.