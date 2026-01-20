Unfiltered Close-Up Of Kate Middleton Exposes Glaring Makeup Mistake In Scotland

Kate Middleton's unpleasant eyeliner look reminded us of makeup trends of the past. These days, though, dark liner lining the lower lash line isn't on-trend. The makeup method tends to close in the eye and make it appear smaller. Furthermore, smudgy liner on the lower lash line can look a bit messy, making it appear as though you slept in your makeup, rather than applied a fresh face. And, based on this pic, that is definitely the problem Kate ran into with this makeup moment.

Kate has certainly undergone a makeup transformation through the years, and perhaps this latest liner look is just another leg of that evolution. While we don't typically think of her as one of the many celebs whose makeup transformations have completely backfired, this definitely isn't Kate's first or worst makeup fail of all time. While she might not love the fact that this photo of her unflattering eyeliner is making the rounds, it just might inspire her to put down that smudgy liner stick the next time she finds herself pointing it toward that lower lash line. After all, we all learn from our mistakes — especially when those mistakes are caught on a very, very zoomed-in camera.