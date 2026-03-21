Jesse James' Affair Cost Him More Than His Marriage With Sandra Bullock

Many fans were surprised when Sandra Bullock tied the knot with "Monster Garage" star Jesse James in July 2005. Less than five years later, their marriage was rocked by scandal when numerous women came forward with claims that they'd all been involved in illicit affairs with James during his marriage to Bullock. James even issued a public apology to Bullock and tried to save face by checking himself into rehab. However, it was too little too late for the relationship and Bullock wound up filing for divorce in April 2010. Although there have been many celebrity breakups that have hit fans particularly hard, this wasn't one of them.

As people came to realize, Bullock's marriage to James seemed doomed from the start. Bullock's persona as America's sweetheart was a stark contrast to James' hard-partying biker vibe. Additionally, James was Bullock's first husband, however Bullock was James' third wife. Ultimately, being publicly embarrassed by her philandering husband and going through a very public divorce was yet another tragedy Bullock has had to overcome in her life. However, the public support was clearly in her favor, and James found out the hard way that his affairs would cost him dearly.

The high-profile scandal didn't just ruin his marriage, however. It also cost him his career and his reputation. James didn't do himself any favors either, when he began speaking his mind, and people quickly realized just how unlikable he could be. A year after his divorce, James wrote a tell-all memoir and began to both shirk responsibility for his actions and badmouth his Oscar-winning ex-wife as he torpedoed his own career.