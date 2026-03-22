7 Pics Of Priscilla And Elvis Presley That Put Their Uncomfortable Age Gap On Blast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Very few celebrities have managed to accumulate as many biopics, documentaries, shows, and movie references as the "King of Rock n' Roll," Elvis Presley. The singer was rumored to have been with many women over his lifetime, but none as noteworthy (or controversial) as his much-younger wife, Priscilla Presley. No story about the "Burning Love" singer is complete without their iconic Las Vegas wedding — as well as their tumultuous relationship leading up to their divorce.
In an interview on the "Zach Sang Show," "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann described the process of working with Presley's daughter, as well as the exclusive access to unseen footage and the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's bedroom for his 2022 biopic. Luhrmann also noted, "The IP is owned by Authentic Brands, actually ... not the family," emphasizing the levels of bureaucracy involved in using Presley's music and image on screen. The Elvis Presley Estate famously banned "Marie Antoinette" director Sofia Coppola from using any of The King's music in her 2023 movie "Priscilla" — an adaption of Priscilla's own memoir, "Elvis and Me".
It seems that the estate, as well as Presley's own family, are very particular about how the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer's own love story is portrayed — undoubtedly due to the couple's uncomfortable age gap. Priscilla was a 14-year-old in ninth grade when she first met Elvis, and the global celebrity was 24. Although the couple wouldn't be intimate until after they were married and Priscilla was nearly 22, these photos of the couple can't help but put their age gap on blast.
Priscilla was in high school when she wrote letters to Elvis Presley
While it's hard to find a photo of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley from the earliest days of their relationship, it wasn't exactly a secret. Priscilla was only 14 when the pair met in Germany, and that was a major part of the appeal. Elvis reportedly told his friend Rex Mansfield (via Biography), "[She's] young enough that I can train her any way I want." Even after Elvis left West Germany in 1960, the pair stayed in touch. This photo of a 16-year-old Priscilla writing letters to Elvis alongside his portrait emphasizes how the couple were in drastically different phases of life.
Elvis Presley already had crow's feet on his wedding day
Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley's 1962 Las Vegas wedding is infamous for several reasons, and it's not hard to see why. Priscilla had been Elvis' "live-in Lolita" at Graceland after her graduation, and with his team concerned about public perception of the relationship, the pair were pressured to get married sooner rather than later. Priscilla was about to turn 22, and the star was visibly already in his 30s. Small details, like crow's feet and fine lines on his forehead, were visible in their wedding photos, only making their age gap all the more obvious.
Priscilla and Elvis Presley's outfits at the hospital spoke to their age-gap relationship
While Elvis Presley had been buying Priscila Presley more "mature" clothing and makeup in the years leading up to their marriage, their choice of outfits when announcing the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, put their age gap in the spotlight. Elvis never saw Priscila makeup-free when they were married, and even post-birth at the hospital was no exception. Priscilla was in a hot pink mini-dress, holding her infant daughter in her arms, while Elvis wore a more subdued blue turtleneck and blazer. It was naturally a photo-op, but even their choice of color and silhouette emphasized different levels of maturity.
Elvis Presley looked strikingly more mature next to Priscilla by the late '60s
In a photo of the couple in 1969 before his opening act at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, Elvis Presley was in his mid 20s — and looked like it too. While Priscilla Presley still maintained a youthful glow (only 24 at the time), the "Don't Be Cruel" singer looked strikingly older next to his doll-like bride. Her side profile and angelic visage also make us miss Priscilla's pre-surgery face, as the star looks unrecognizable from these older photos today. Priscilla also looks drastically dressed-down without her iconic big hair and graphic winged eyeliner, revealing how much older they made her appear.
Priscilla Presley looked so much younger than Elvis when she let her hair down
In a family photo from Thanksgiving 1970, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley look decades apart. The "If I Can Dream" singer's usually stiff quaff was more relaxed, but couldn't hide the star's aging appearance. Priscilla, on the other hand, looks so much younger with her long, straight hair and minimal makeup. Alongside their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis looks like an old patriarch sitting in the chair, with his wife opting for a spot on the floor. Priscilla would have been 25 in the photo, and the decade between them makes a major difference when comparing their faces and poses.
Posing next to Tom Jones only made Priscilla and Elvis Presley's age gap more obvious
When Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were photographed with Welsh singer Tom Jones in 1971, it looked like Priscilla had somehow wandered over to the adults' table at the function. Jones was five years younger than Elvis and five years older than Priscilla; having a reference for the age between them drastically emphasized how much time sat between the couple. While Priscilla had opted for her usual done-up look, the fine lines on Elvis' forehead jumped out through the picture. Priscilla didn't look as though any time had passed since their wedding day, but Elvis had certainly gotten older.
Priscilla and Elvis Presley both looked unrecognizable by the time they got divorced
After a tough six years of marriage, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were photographed leaving a short divorce hearing in October 1973. Priscilla was never the same after divorcing Elvis, but neither of the pair looked anything like they had just two years prior. Elvis was showing the first signs of the health issues that would take his life, approaching 40 but appearing drastically different. Now 28, Priscilla had ditched her signature long black hair and heavy liner for a mid-length, natural look. She was undoubtedly shedding Elvis' aesthetic preferences, claiming her own look for the first time in her adult life.