7 Pics Of Priscilla And Elvis Presley That Put Their Uncomfortable Age Gap On Blast

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Very few celebrities have managed to accumulate as many biopics, documentaries, shows, and movie references as the "King of Rock n' Roll," Elvis Presley. The singer was rumored to have been with many women over his lifetime, but none as noteworthy (or controversial) as his much-younger wife, Priscilla Presley. No story about the "Burning Love" singer is complete without their iconic Las Vegas wedding — as well as their tumultuous relationship leading up to their divorce.

In an interview on the "Zach Sang Show," "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann described the process of working with Presley's daughter, as well as the exclusive access to unseen footage and the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's bedroom for his 2022 biopic. Luhrmann also noted, "The IP is owned by Authentic Brands, actually ... not the family," emphasizing the levels of bureaucracy involved in using Presley's music and image on screen. The Elvis Presley Estate famously banned "Marie Antoinette" director Sofia Coppola from using any of The King's music in her 2023 movie "Priscilla" — an adaption of Priscilla's own memoir, "Elvis and Me".

It seems that the estate, as well as Presley's own family, are very particular about how the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer's own love story is portrayed — undoubtedly due to the couple's uncomfortable age gap. Priscilla was a 14-year-old in ninth grade when she first met Elvis, and the global celebrity was 24. Although the couple wouldn't be intimate until after they were married and Priscilla was nearly 22, these photos of the couple can't help but put their age gap on blast.