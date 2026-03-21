Kathie Lee Gifford Moments That Contributed To Her Chaotic Reputation

Kathie Lee Gifford's most impactful moment may not be one she wants to be remembered for. In 1995, the talk show host launched her own clothing line at Walmart. The line was an instant hit, making Gifford $5 million in the first year, though she was quick to point out that the money wasn't as much as it seemed, saying, per the Los Angeles Times, that half went to taxes, and $1 million went to charity, so it was "hardly money-grubbing greed."

But a year later, Gifford became the face of a sweatshop scandal as Charles Kernaghan, the executive director of the National Labor Committee Education Fund at the time, revealed evidence showing Gifford's clothes were made by 13 and and 14-year-olds working 20-hour days in Honduras. Gifford herself had no part in choosing where the clothes were made, and even had it written in her deal that Walmart had to specify which companies made the clothes. What she was unaware of was that the New York company contracted to make the clothes subcontracted it to another company in Alabama, which then subcontracted it to yet another company in New Jersey, which, finally, subcontracted it to a company in Honduras.

Gifford wasn't the only celebrity caught up in the scandal. Kernaghan found that Michael Jordan and Jaclyn Smith also had products being made in sweatshops, but it was Gifford that the press and the public centered on. In 1999, three years after Gifford pledged to make sure her line was not made in sweatshops, it was revealed that production had moved to El Salvador, where the conditions were no better. Gifford defended herself on TV, saying she was the victim of "vicious personal attacks" (via CBS News).