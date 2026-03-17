Kaitlan Collins' Glamorous Oscars Outing Is Sure To Leave Nemesis Karoline Leavitt Fuming

We all know by now that press secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Kaitlan Collins keep butting heads amid their nasty feud. Now, just as Leavitt is getting plenty of negative attention online for seemingly contradicting herself on X, Collins is getting much better reception on social media. While Leavitt was likely busy defending herself on X, Collins was brushing shoulders with movie stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. There were plenty of fashion disasters at this year's Academy Awards, yet Collins' after-party look was not among them. Her ensemble earned rave reviews among netizens. And folks also took this opportunity to rag on Leavitt. (It's safe to say the press secretary probably isn't too happy about this one.)

While Collins is an anchor, rather than an actor, she still managed to make quite a few best-dressed lists after the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. That, in itself, is surely enough to make Leavitt seethe with jealousy. Collins wore a bold, body-hugging orange dress, which was covered in gold, metal flowers. She styled it with simple jewelry, gold flower-covered strapp-y sandals, a tiny gold clutch, and slicked-back hair. Collins shared photos of her look on Instagram, and the comment section quickly flooded with praise. Plenty of said comments were surely a slap in the face for Leavitt, especially one that said, "Kaitlan for president!"