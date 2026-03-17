Kaitlan Collins' Glamorous Oscars Outing Is Sure To Leave Nemesis Karoline Leavitt Fuming
We all know by now that press secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Kaitlan Collins keep butting heads amid their nasty feud. Now, just as Leavitt is getting plenty of negative attention online for seemingly contradicting herself on X, Collins is getting much better reception on social media. While Leavitt was likely busy defending herself on X, Collins was brushing shoulders with movie stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. There were plenty of fashion disasters at this year's Academy Awards, yet Collins' after-party look was not among them. Her ensemble earned rave reviews among netizens. And folks also took this opportunity to rag on Leavitt. (It's safe to say the press secretary probably isn't too happy about this one.)
While Collins is an anchor, rather than an actor, she still managed to make quite a few best-dressed lists after the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. That, in itself, is surely enough to make Leavitt seethe with jealousy. Collins wore a bold, body-hugging orange dress, which was covered in gold, metal flowers. She styled it with simple jewelry, gold flower-covered strapp-y sandals, a tiny gold clutch, and slicked-back hair. Collins shared photos of her look on Instagram, and the comment section quickly flooded with praise. Plenty of said comments were surely a slap in the face for Leavitt, especially one that said, "Kaitlan for president!"
Plenty of commenters predicted Collins' Oscar party look would upset Leavitt
"The Marty Supreme color scheme," Kaitlan Collins captioned her Vanity Fair Oscars after-party photo carousel, making a nod to the orange theme of the Oscar-nominated film. One commenter called Collins' ensemble "head to toe perfection," which seemed to be the common sentiment among many Instagram users in the comment section. Considering the fact that Karoline Leavitt's fashion fails are often mocked online, she would've surely been bothered if she'd seen these comments. There were some other comments, however, that almost definitely would've bugged her even more.
"Somewhere @karolineleavitt is scrolling thru these elegant photos while she consumes a pint of Ben & Jerry's (ironically Americone Dream is her favorite) and slowly cries herself to sleep," one commenter joked, even tagging Leavitt in hopes she'd see it. "She should be press secretary so I can see her every day," someone said of Collins. "[Leavitt] is going to be raging at this.... Which makes me happy," added another. After reading all those comments, here's hoping none of those tags actually drew her attention to Collins' post. If they did, it's safe to assume she'll be shutting Collins down even harder than she usually does at the next press briefing.