Donald Trump Accidentally Admits How He Feels About Eric And No One Is Surprised

Donald Trump has talked about being more of a hands off father, and that seems to have continued with Eric Trump. Donald is currently hosting the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House for St. Patrick's Day. It was at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon that Donald may have made a bit of a slip when talking about his son. He was discussing how much he loved Ireland and how this year's Irish Open will be taking place at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonberg. And then he said: "I have nothing to do with it. I don't even like to talk to my son. I'm allowed to. I'm allowed to run it, but I don't choose to," via NBC News.

He went on to say that Eric, who is apparently overseeing the Irish property, calls him about what is happening at the course, but Donald says that he doesn't want to hear about it. Our guess is that Donald may have been trying to distance himself from any potential conflict of interest accusations over owning the property by saying he didn't talk to Eric about what was happening there. But instead, it came off as him essentially distancing himself from Eric and accidentally telling the truth at the same time.

Trump: We're going to have the Irish open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly but I have nothing to do with it. I don't even like to talk to my son. I'm allowed to. I'm allowed to run it.... If we were treated badly, I would let him know very quickly. pic.twitter.com/7F5wX4mswY — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "'I don't even like to talk to my son.' is the only thing this man has ever said that I actually believe." Another said, "Finally he said something honest..." And one critic agreed with him, posting: "Yeah, I can't blame him there ... I'd choose root canal or dinner with my mother-in-law over talking to ANY of the Trump sons."